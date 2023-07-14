Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UIVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Mainelli

Fund Description

The Fund invests its assets primarily in equity securities of companies that are considered to be undervalued. Although the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets. A value fund is one in which the portfolio manager searches for securities that are believed to not reflect the true value in the particular security’s current share price. However, over time the share price may increase as the market recognizes the overall value of the company. These types of securities are often referred to as being “undervalued,” and the stocks’ share prices typically are below average in comparison to such factors as earnings and book value.
Read More

UIVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -13.6% 215.2% 25.72%
1 Yr 2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 63.64%
3 Yr 8.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 33.54%
5 Yr -4.4%* -15.4% 29.3% 89.27%
10 Yr -0.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 77.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.70%
2021 8.9% -25.3% 25.5% 40.21%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 68.32%
2019 -0.8% -9.2% 10.4% 98.82%
2018 -5.2% -9.4% 3.1% 88.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -13.6% 215.2% 24.42%
1 Yr 2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 62.92%
3 Yr 8.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 33.57%
5 Yr -4.4%* -15.2% 31.9% 92.36%
10 Yr -0.5%* -4.7% 19.9% 92.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.70%
2021 8.9% -25.3% 25.5% 40.29%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 68.23%
2019 -0.8% -9.2% 10.4% 98.82%
2018 -5.2% -8.9% 3.3% 92.92%

NAV & Total Return History

UIVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIVAX Category Low Category High UIVAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 1 M 151 B 42.59%
Number of Holdings 193 2 1727 10.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 228 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 52.96%
Weighting of Top 10 19.22% 5.0% 99.2% 89.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Progressive Corp 2.39%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.18%
  3. Facebook Inc A 2.14%
  4. Vistra Corp 2.11%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 1.99%
  6. Humana Inc 1.96%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.88%
  8. Cboe Global Markets Inc 1.85%
  9. Comerica Inc 1.84%
  10. Merck & Co Inc 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIVAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 6.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 84.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 82.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 82.99%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 94.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 83.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIVAX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.66% 0.00% 30.08% 15.59%
Financial Services 		19.37% 0.00% 58.05% 49.59%
Technology 		11.63% 0.00% 54.02% 38.78%
Industrials 		10.93% 0.00% 42.76% 57.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.65% 0.00% 34.10% 61.80%
Energy 		6.52% 0.00% 54.00% 68.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.97% 0.00% 22.74% 46.37%
Utilities 		5.90% 0.00% 27.04% 28.80%
Communication Services 		5.39% 0.00% 26.58% 55.78%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 90.54% 40.76%
Basic Materials 		2.57% 0.00% 21.69% 71.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIVAX % Rank
US 		98.36% 24.51% 121.23% 17.73%
Non US 		1.64% 0.00% 41.42% 71.35%

UIVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.04% 45.41% 56.26%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 61.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 58.64%

Sales Fees

UIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 488.00% 70.67%

UIVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIVAX Category Low Category High UIVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.13% 0.00% 41.90% 13.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIVAX Category Low Category High UIVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -1.51% 4.28% 48.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

UIVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Mainelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Robert Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Robert J. Harris is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Value team and has co-managed the Fund since August 2020. From 2005 to 2016, he was an analyst with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a financial services analyst at Dresdner RCM Global Investors, LLC. Previously, he was a marketing associate for Chevron Texaco Corporation. He also spent seven years as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

