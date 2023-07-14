Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$1.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|UIVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|25.72%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|63.64%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|33.54%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|89.27%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|77.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|UIVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|55.70%
|2021
|8.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|40.21%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.32%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|98.82%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|88.08%
|Period
|UIVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|24.42%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|62.92%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|33.57%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|92.36%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|92.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|UIVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|55.70%
|2021
|8.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|40.29%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.23%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|98.82%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|92.92%
|UIVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|1 M
|151 B
|42.59%
|Number of Holdings
|193
|2
|1727
|10.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|228 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|52.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.22%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|89.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|6.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|84.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|82.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|82.99%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|94.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|83.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIVAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.66%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|15.59%
|Financial Services
|19.37%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|49.59%
|Technology
|11.63%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|38.78%
|Industrials
|10.93%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|57.67%
|Consumer Defense
|7.65%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|61.80%
|Energy
|6.52%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|68.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.97%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|46.37%
|Utilities
|5.90%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|28.80%
|Communication Services
|5.39%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|55.78%
|Real Estate
|3.41%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|40.76%
|Basic Materials
|2.57%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|71.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UIVAX % Rank
|US
|98.36%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|17.73%
|Non US
|1.64%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|71.35%
|UIVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|56.26%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|58.64%
|UIVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UIVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UIVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|70.67%
|UIVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.13%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|13.26%
|UIVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|UIVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UIVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|48.98%
|UIVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$4.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Robert J. Harris is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Value team and has co-managed the Fund since August 2020. From 2005 to 2016, he was an analyst with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a financial services analyst at Dresdner RCM Global Investors, LLC. Previously, he was a marketing associate for Chevron Texaco Corporation. He also spent seven years as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
