USAA Tax Exempt Intermediate Term Fund

mutual fund
UITIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.44 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (USATX) Primary Adv (UTEIX) Inst (UITIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Tax Exempt Intermediate Term Fund

UITIX | Fund

$12.44

$4.29 B

3.26%

$0.41

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

6.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UITIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Tax Exempt Intermediate Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    70586951
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Regina Conklin

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, the interest from which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes (referred to herein as “tax-exempt securities”). During normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will consist of tax-exempt securities. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is between three and 10 years.In addition, during normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s annual net investment income dividends will be tax-exempt and excludable from the calculation of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for individual taxpayers. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote.
UITIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 61.52%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 64.08%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 35.86%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 27.64%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 31.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -76.8% 4.7% 45.77%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 43.37%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 60.13%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 61.24%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 34.49%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 21.76%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 30.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UITIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -76.8% 4.7% 45.77%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 43.43%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UITIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UITIX Category Low Category High UITIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.29 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 8.60%
Number of Holdings 1284 1 14000 7.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 323 M -317 M 8.64 B 10.07%
Weighting of Top 10 6.92% 2.4% 101.7% 93.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PORT PORT ARTHUR TEX NAV DIST ENVIRONMENTAL FACS REV 0.18% 1.25%
  2. DEUTSCHE BK SPEARS/LIFERS SER DBE-7001 TR 0.48% 0.94%
  3. GOLDEN ST TOB SECURITIZATION CORP CALIF TOB SETTLEMENT REV 0% 0.93%
  4. LOWER ALA GAS DIST GAS PROJ REV 5% 0.86%
  5. CHICAGO ILL BRD ED 4% 0.83%
  6. BURKE CNTY GA DEV AUTH POLLUTN CTL REV 0.09% 0.71%
  7. SOUTH CAROLINA ST PUB SVCS AUTH REV 4% 0.67%
  8. ARIZONA HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 2.161% 0.65%
  9. CHICAGO ILL 0% 0.63%
  10. PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEV FING AUTH REV 3% 0.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UITIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.96% 65.51% 150.86% 28.84%
Cash 		0.04% -50.86% 33.96% 71.99%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 69.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 67.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 67.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 67.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UITIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.96% 44.39% 100.00% 20.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.04% 0.00% 33.95% 77.43%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 67.25%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 67.82%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 72.92%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 69.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UITIX % Rank
US 		99.48% 37.86% 142.23% 16.32%
Non US 		0.48% 0.00% 62.14% 61.28%

UITIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.02% 6.50% 70.22%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.10% 13.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% 43.68%

Sales Fees

UITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UITIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 283.00% 35.72%

UITIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UITIX Category Low Category High UITIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.26% 0.00% 4.45% 12.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UITIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UITIX Category Low Category High UITIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.47% -0.53% 5.33% 20.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UITIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

UITIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Regina Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2003

19.01

19.0%

Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Andrew Hattman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Lauren Spalten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

