The Fund invests its assets primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities that have been selected for their high yields relative to the risk involved. The fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests include obligations of U.S., state, and local governments, and their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage- and asset-backed securities; corporate debt securities; and repurchase agreements. The Fund also may invest in income-producing common stock, preferred securities, and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics. The Fund may invest up to 65% of its assets in corporate bonds. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including non-dollar-denominated securities and emerging markets securities. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities but also may invest up to 10% of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities, which are sometimes referred as high-yield or “junk” bonds. Investment-grade securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, as well as securities rated or subject to a guarantee that is rated in one of the four highest credit grades by a public rating agency (or of equivalent quality if not publicly rated. Such securities are measured at the time of purchase. The Fund may use derivatives, such as futures, options, and swaps, to increase or decrease its exposure to changing security prices or other factors that affect security values, to seek to enhance income, to protect the value of portfolio securities, or to keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions or other needs while maintaining exposure to the market.