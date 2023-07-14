Home
Trending ETFs

UIIFX (Mutual Fund)

UIIFX (Mutual Fund)

USAA International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.21 -0.16 -0.63%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (USIFX) Primary Inst (UIIFX) Adv (UAIFX) Retirement (URITX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$2.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UIIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USAA
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Corry

UIIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% 2.1% 19.2% 67.51%
1 Yr 17.6% -20.6% 27.8% 50.28%
3 Yr 2.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 63.04%
5 Yr -5.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 97.43%
10 Yr -0.9%* -6.0% 9.9% 93.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 48.71%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 46.19%
2020 0.4% -10.4% 121.9% 94.87%
2019 -0.5% -0.5% 8.5% 99.84%
2018 -4.6% -13.0% 0.0% 74.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -16.4% 19.2% 65.40%
1 Yr 17.6% -27.2% 27.8% 46.90%
3 Yr 2.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 62.42%
5 Yr -5.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 97.67%
10 Yr -0.9%* -2.7% 10.2% 95.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 48.71%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 46.19%
2020 0.4% -10.4% 121.9% 94.87%
2019 -0.5% -0.5% 8.5% 99.84%
2018 -4.6% -13.0% 0.0% 82.75%

NAV & Total Return History

UIIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIIFX Category Low Category High UIIFX % Rank
Net Assets 2.58 B 1.02 M 369 B 24.51%
Number of Holdings 511 1 10801 24.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 453 M 0 34.5 B 28.63%
Weighting of Top 10 16.69% 1.9% 101.9% 69.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.70%
  2. Nestle SA 2.70%
  3. Nestle SA 2.70%
  4. Nestle SA 2.70%
  5. Nestle SA 2.70%
  6. Nestle SA 2.70%
  7. Nestle SA 2.70%
  8. Nestle SA 2.70%
  9. Nestle SA 2.70%
  10. Nestle SA 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIIFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 122.60% 8.03%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 35.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 43.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 38.22%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 90.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 44.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.88% 0.00% 47.75% 46.91%
Industrials 		15.62% 5.17% 99.49% 32.23%
Healthcare 		11.33% 0.00% 21.01% 52.66%
Technology 		11.31% 0.00% 36.32% 53.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.67% 0.00% 36.36% 36.40%
Consumer Defense 		7.57% 0.00% 32.29% 82.01%
Basic Materials 		7.56% 0.00% 23.86% 64.17%
Energy 		6.43% 0.00% 16.89% 16.83%
Communication Services 		6.24% 0.00% 21.69% 47.05%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 14.59% 26.19%
Utilities 		2.50% 0.00% 13.68% 53.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIIFX % Rank
Non US 		99.52% 0.00% 125.24% 7.05%
US 		0.47% -7.78% 68.98% 87.02%

UIIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.02% 26.51% 54.62%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 55.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 1.00% 58.72%

Sales Fees

UIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 91.32%

UIIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIIFX Category Low Category High UIIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.44% 0.00% 13.15% 29.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIIFX Category Low Category High UIIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.00% -0.93% 6.38% 35.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UIIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Corry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2015

6.76

6.8%

Andrew M. Corry is Senior managing director of Wellington since 2015, and equity portfolio manager of Wellington since 2011. Mr. Corry joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997. He has a BA from Gettysburg College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

James Shakin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2015

6.76

6.8%

James H. Shakin, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Partner and Equity Portfolio Manager for Western Asset Management Company. Jim is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management and leader of the firm's International Contrarian Value Team. He manages equity assets on the behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management's global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages several non-US contrarian value approaches. Jim is a member of firm's Multi-Strategy Review Group. Jim has a BS from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Jeffrey R. Sullivan, CFA,is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc or an affiliate since 2014 From 2007-2014, Mr. Sullivan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team of the Fund's predecessor fund since 2007. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Adam Mezan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Carpenter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Carpenter is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Carpenter was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team since 2007. Peter received his BA from Middlebury College and his MBA from Boston University. Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

U-Wen Kok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder

Christopher Cuesta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Manish Maheshwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

