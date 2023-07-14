Home
Trending ETFs

UIAGX (Mutual Fund)

UIAGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

36.3%

1 yr return

25.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UIAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 36.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Aggressive Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Koskuba

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large-capitalization companies that are selected for their growth potential. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets. The Fund’s Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among the Adviser’s internal investment teams. The managers implement a fundamentally driven security selection investment processes that seek to identify companies that will provide superior portfolio returns over the long term. The Fund generally considers large-capitalization companies to be companies that have a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase.
Read More

UIAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.3% -41.7% 64.0% 12.81%
1 Yr 25.0% -46.2% 77.9% 15.00%
3 Yr 2.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 35.35%
5 Yr -0.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 64.44%
10 Yr 2.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 61.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.9% 81.6% 61.30%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.13%
2020 12.3% -13.0% 34.8% 14.93%
2019 0.6% -6.0% 10.6% 97.51%
2018 -3.3% -15.9% 2.0% 74.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.3% -41.7% 64.0% 11.90%
1 Yr 25.0% -46.2% 77.9% 13.28%
3 Yr 2.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 35.12%
5 Yr -0.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 69.13%
10 Yr 2.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 84.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -85.9% 81.6% 61.30%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 61.13%
2020 12.3% -13.0% 34.8% 14.93%
2019 0.6% -6.0% 10.6% 97.51%
2018 -3.3% -15.9% 3.1% 82.48%

NAV & Total Return History

UIAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIAGX Category Low Category High UIAGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B 189 K 222 B 44.12%
Number of Holdings 69 2 3509 44.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 925 M -1.37 M 104 B 42.38%
Weighting of Top 10 47.89% 11.4% 116.5% 45.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.28%
  4. Apple Inc 5.65%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 5.55%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 4.36%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 3.84%
  8. Tesla Inc 2.92%
  9. ServiceNow Inc 2.85%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIAGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 5.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 87.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 86.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 87.87%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 96.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 87.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIAGX % Rank
Technology 		39.96% 0.00% 65.70% 30.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.69% 0.00% 62.57% 12.30%
Healthcare 		12.09% 0.00% 39.76% 56.15%
Communication Services 		10.53% 0.00% 66.40% 49.10%
Financial Services 		9.71% 0.00% 43.06% 44.92%
Industrials 		2.86% 0.00% 30.65% 84.02%
Real Estate 		1.87% 0.00% 16.05% 32.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.81% 0.00% 25.50% 82.38%
Energy 		0.49% 0.00% 41.09% 50.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 90.98%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 95.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIAGX % Rank
US 		100.00% 34.69% 100.00% 1.80%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 98.52%

UIAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 20.29% 72.95%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.50% 12.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 59.10%

Sales Fees

UIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 316.74% 65.34%

UIAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIAGX Category Low Category High UIAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 90.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIAGX Category Low Category High UIAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 51.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UIAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Koskuba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Koskuba is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 5 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Koskuba is frequently asked by the financial press for his outlook on the equity markets and on specific securities. He has appeared in a variety of publications and media outlets including: Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg News, CNBC, Dow Jones, Reuters, Market Watch, The Wall Street Journal and others. Mr. Koskuba holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Muhlenberg College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

Jason Dahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Dahl is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 9 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Dahl holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from SUNY College at New Paltz and a Master of Business Administration from Pace University. Additionally, he is a CFA charterholder.

Scott Kefer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Kefer is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 6 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he held a similar position in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S Trust Company. Mr. Kefer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Skidmore College and is a CFA charterholder.

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

D. Scott Tracy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Erick Maronak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Maronak is the CIO of NewBridge and Lead Portfolio Manager of Victory's Large Cap Growth Equity strategy. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 10 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager and the Director of Research in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Maronak holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from City University of New York and a Master of Business Administration from St. John's University.

Stephen Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

