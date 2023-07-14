The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large-capitalization companies that are selected for their growth potential. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets. The Fund’s Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among the Adviser’s internal investment teams. The managers implement a fundamentally driven security selection investment processes that seek to identify companies that will provide superior portfolio returns over the long term. The Fund generally considers large-capitalization companies to be companies that have a market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase.