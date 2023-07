The Fund primarily invests its assets in a broad range of U.S. dollar- denominated high-yield securities, including bonds (often referred to as “junk” bonds), convertible securities, leveraged loans (which generally are adjustable-rate bank loans made to companies rated below investment grade), or preferred stocks, with an emphasis on non-investment-grade debt securities. Although the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest without limit in dollar-denominated foreign securities and to a limited extent in non-dollar-denominated foreign securities, including in each case emerging-markets securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in certain derivatives, such as futures and options. The Fund also may use derivatives or various other investment techniques to increase or decrease its exposure to changing security prices or other factors that affect security prices.