Trending ETFs

ProFunds UltraShort China

mutual fund
UHPSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$5.92 +0.25 +4.41%
primary theme
Inverse Equity
share class
Inv (UHPIX) Primary S (UHPSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ProFunds UltraShort China

UHPSX | Fund

$5.92

$2.87 M

0.00%

5.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

-22.4%

1 yr return

-44.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-31.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-29.9%

Net Assets

$2.87 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UHPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -22.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -31.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -29.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProFunds UltraShort China
  • Fund Family Name
    ProFunds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Hanson

Fund Description

The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProFund Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.The Index is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The Index is a free market capitalization-weighted index. The Index is designed to track the performance of a basket of companies that are domiciled in China and that have a level II or III ADR program, New York Shares or Global Registered Shares listed with the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index are evaluated to ensure their overall consistency with the character, design and purpose of the Index which is to further its use as an effective benchmark. Decisions regarding additions to and removals from the Index are guided by certain pre-existing objective criteria. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “BKTCN.”The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to seek returns for a single day that are inverse leveraged (-2x) to the returns of the Index for that day. These derivatives principally include:Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index.Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example:U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions.ProFund Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProFund Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective. The Fund may gain inverse exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of two times the inverse of the single day returns of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProFund Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProFund Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse leveraged exposure to the single day returns of the Index, consistent with its investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, measured as the time the Fund calculates its NAV to the next time the Fund calculates its NAV, and not for any other period.The Fund seeks to engage in daily rebalancing to position its portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective. The time and manner in which the Fund rebalances its portfolio may vary from day to day at the discretion of ProFund Advisors, depending on market conditions and other circumstances. The Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall (assuming there were no shares issued). As a result, the Fund’s inverse leveraged exposure will need to be decreased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise (assuming there were no share redemptions). As a result, the Fund’s inverse leveraged exposure will need to be increased.Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period.This will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from two times the inverse (-2x) of the return of the Index for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index’s performance is flat over time.The Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Index, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused.As of July 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the retailing industry group and was focused in the media and entertainment industry group. The Index was also concentrated in China.Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.
Read More

UHPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UHPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.4% -84.7% 722.5% 66.67%
1 Yr -44.5% -91.9% 585.8% 84.09%
3 Yr -31.4%* -87.9% 118.8% 78.03%
5 Yr -29.9%* -76.2% 46.4% 81.40%
10 Yr -32.1%* -69.3% 8.2% 85.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UHPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -63.8% -91.3% 117.2% 96.21%
2021 38.9% -65.2% 39.6% 1.52%
2020 -29.6% -65.7% 102.0% 84.09%
2019 -13.5% -36.6% 30.0% 81.25%
2018 6.6% -11.7% 8.4% 3.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UHPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.4% -84.7% 722.5% 79.55%
1 Yr -44.5% -91.9% 585.8% 92.42%
3 Yr -31.4%* -87.9% 118.8% 70.00%
5 Yr -29.9%* -73.9% 46.4% 77.60%
10 Yr -32.1%* -68.6% 8.2% 82.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UHPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -63.8% -91.3% 117.2% 96.21%
2021 38.9% -65.2% 39.6% 1.52%
2020 -29.6% -65.7% 102.0% 84.09%
2019 -13.5% -36.6% 30.0% 81.25%
2018 6.6% -11.7% 8.4% 3.23%

NAV & Total Return History

UHPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UHPSX Category Low Category High UHPSX % Rank
Net Assets 2.87 M 304 K 4.68 B 79.55%
Number of Holdings 8 3 602 71.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.19 M -7.43 B 447 M 42.42%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.7% 133.3% 4.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HSBC Bank Canada 0% 65.10%
  2. Sociedade Dos Vinhos Borges S.A. 0% 57.29%
  3. Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal SNC IBD 0% 53.38%
  4. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%
  5. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%
  6. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%
  7. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%
  8. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%
  9. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%
  10. Soc 0.035% , 8/3/2020 47.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UHPSX % Rank
Cash 		126.69% 0.00% 361.39% 42.42%
Stocks 		0.00% -300.04% 101.15% 20.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 31.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -95.77% 114.58% 47.73%
Other 		-26.69% -89.70% 100.00% 91.67%

UHPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UHPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.54% 0.59% 9.91% 5.43%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.35% 1.50% 12.88%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.45% 8.96%

Sales Fees

UHPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UHPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UHPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 459.00% N/A

UHPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UHPSX Category Low Category High UHPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UHPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UHPSX Category Low Category High UHPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.77% -7.24% 3.75% 83.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UHPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UHPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Hanson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Scott Hanson is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since August 2016, Associate Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to August 2016 and Senior Portfolio Analyst from August 2010 to May 2012.

Alexander Ilyasov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Alexander Ilyasov, ProShare Advisors: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. ProFund Advisors LLC: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. World Asset Management, Inc.: Portfolio Manager from January 2006 through November 2009. Ilyasov joined WAM’s predecessor entity in September 2005 as a member of its International Investment Team. Since joining in 2005, he has been involved in supporting WAM’s international equity product line.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

