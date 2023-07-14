Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-22.4%
1 yr return
-44.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-31.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-29.9%
Net Assets
$2.87 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 5.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|UHPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-22.4%
|-84.7%
|722.5%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|-44.5%
|-91.9%
|585.8%
|84.09%
|3 Yr
|-31.4%*
|-87.9%
|118.8%
|78.03%
|5 Yr
|-29.9%*
|-76.2%
|46.4%
|81.40%
|10 Yr
|-32.1%*
|-69.3%
|8.2%
|85.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|UHPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-63.8%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|96.21%
|2021
|38.9%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|1.52%
|2020
|-29.6%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|84.09%
|2019
|-13.5%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|81.25%
|2018
|6.6%
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|3.23%
|UHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UHPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.87 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|79.55%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|3
|602
|71.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.19 M
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|42.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|7.7%
|133.3%
|4.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UHPSX % Rank
|Cash
|126.69%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|42.42%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|20.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|31.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|47.73%
|Other
|-26.69%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|91.67%
|UHPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.54%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|5.43%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|12.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.45%
|8.96%
|UHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UHPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|66.67%
|UHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|UHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UHPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.77%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|83.90%
|UHPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Scott Hanson is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since August 2016, Associate Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to August 2016 and Senior Portfolio Analyst from August 2010 to May 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Alexander Ilyasov, ProShare Advisors: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. ProFund Advisors LLC: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. World Asset Management, Inc.: Portfolio Manager from January 2006 through November 2009. Ilyasov joined WAM’s predecessor entity in September 2005 as a member of its International Investment Team. Since joining in 2005, he has been involved in supporting WAM’s international equity product line.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
