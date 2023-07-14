Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, common stock; shares of collective trusts, investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"); preferred stock; securities convertible into common stock, rights, warrants and options; sponsored or unsponsored depository receipts and depository shares, including American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts; equity securities of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"); securities sold in private placements; and new issues, including initial and secondary public offerings.

Securities tied economically to emerging market countries include securities on which the return is derived from issuers in emerging market countries, such as equity swap contracts and equity swap index contracts. The Fund intends to invest primarily in a portfolio of equity securities of issuers located in at least three emerging market countries, which may be located in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa and/or the Middle East.

The Fund may invest in stocks of companies of any size. The Fund will generally hold the stocks of between 20 to 40 issuers. The Fund may invest up to +/- 15% of its benchmark's weighting (the MSCI Emerging Markets Index) in any one country or sector.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include options (including options on securities, indices, futures, forwards, and swap agreements) futures, forward currency agreements, swap agreements (including interest rate, total return and currency) and equity participation notes and equity linked notes. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. Further, the Fund may acquire and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in order to attempt to protect against uncertainty

in the level of future foreign currency exchange rates in connection with the settlement of securities. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments (except for forward currency agreements); to obtain exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions for individual currencies (except for equity participation notes).

The Advisor considers a number of factors to determine whether an investment is tied to a particular country, including whether the investment is issued or guaranteed by a particular government or any of its agencies, political subdivisions, or instrumentalities; the investment has its primary trading market in a particular country; the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in a particular country; the investment is included in an index representative of a particular country or region; and the investment is exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of a particular country. The Fund considers a country's market to be an "emerging market" if it is defined as an emerging or developing economy by any of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (i.e., the World Bank), the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations or its authorities. Additionally, the Fund, for purposes of its investments, may consider a country included in JP Morgan, MSCI or FTSE emerging markets indices to be an emerging market country. The countries included in this definition will change over time. The Fund's investments may include investments in China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). The Fund may also invest in US- or Hong Kong-listed issuers that have entered into contractual relationships with a China-based business and/or individuals/entities affiliated with the business structured as a variable interest entity ("VIE"). In a VIE structure, instead of directly owning the equity interests in a Chinese company, the listed company has contractual arrangements with the Chinese company. These contractual arrangements are expected to provide the listed company (and investors in such company, such as the Fund) with exposure to the China-based company. These arrangements are often used because of Chinese governmental restrictions on non-Chinese ownership of companies in certain industries in China.

The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies in any market capitalization range, including small capitalization companies.

Management process

The Advisor employs a high alpha long opportunistic strategy, also known as the "UBS-HALO" strategy. The UBS-HALO strategy is a long-term investing approach

focused on taking opportunities that seek to produce superior performance relative to the benchmark (the difference of which is "alpha"). The Advisor follows a price to intrinsic value approach. The price to intrinsic value investment philosophy means the Advisor pays great attention to investment fundamentals and expected cash flows when assessing investments. The Advisor tries to identify and exploit periodic discrepancies between market prices and fundamental value. These price/value discrepancies are used as the building blocks for portfolio construction.

In selecting individual securities for investment, the Advisor considers, among others:

• A company's potential cash generation

• Earnings outlook

• Expected sustainable return on investments

• Expected sustainable growth rates

• Stock prices versus a company's asset or franchise values

The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.