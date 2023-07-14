Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.