Trending ETFs

UEIIX (Mutual Fund)

UEIIX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco V.I. Equity and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.74 -0.1 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
B (UEIIX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

-7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$1.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UEIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco V.I. Equity and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sergio Marcheli

Fund Description

UEIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -8.3% 18.1% 81.95%
1 Yr -7.8% -13.3% 143.9% 97.97%
3 Yr 1.0%* -8.0% 25.7% 31.56%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 79.85%
10 Yr -0.5%* -6.1% 9.0% 63.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -34.7% 92.4% 82.39%
2021 7.4% -6.1% 19.5% 2.15%
2020 0.8% -7.5% 11.8% 86.14%
2019 2.1% 0.1% 14.9% 94.82%
2018 -3.3% -12.6% 0.0% 86.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -11.9% 18.1% 81.41%
1 Yr -7.8% -13.3% 143.9% 97.84%
3 Yr 1.0%* -8.0% 25.7% 31.86%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 84.12%
10 Yr -0.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 90.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UEIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -34.7% 92.4% 82.39%
2021 7.4% -6.1% 19.5% 2.15%
2020 0.8% -7.5% 11.8% 86.14%
2019 2.1% 0.1% 14.9% 94.82%
2018 -3.3% -12.6% 0.2% 94.36%

NAV & Total Return History

UEIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UEIIX Category Low Category High UEIIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.16 B 658 K 207 B 46.25%
Number of Holdings 341 2 15351 32.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 257 M 660 K 48.5 B 58.45%
Weighting of Top 10 21.82% 8.4% 105.0% 85.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 4.47%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 4.11%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 4.05%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.04%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 4.04%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 4.01%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 3.92%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 2.97%
  9. Wells Fargo & Co 2.36%
  10. Citigroup Inc 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UEIIX % Rank
Stocks 		62.86% 0.00% 99.40% 30.93%
Bonds 		24.12% 0.00% 116.75% 91.55%
Convertible Bonds 		8.80% 0.00% 23.84% 4.09%
Cash 		3.62% -16.75% 81.51% 52.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.61% 0.00% 27.92% 15.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 87.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UEIIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.09% 0.00% 38.77% 4.10%
Healthcare 		18.39% 0.00% 29.35% 6.97%
Industrials 		11.64% 0.00% 24.37% 27.05%
Technology 		11.48% 0.00% 44.21% 89.34%
Energy 		9.40% 0.00% 85.65% 8.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.77% 0.00% 19.36% 75.14%
Communication Services 		5.73% 0.00% 23.67% 78.28%
Consumer Defense 		5.66% 0.00% 19.93% 77.60%
Basic Materials 		2.74% 0.00% 33.35% 76.37%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 99.55% 60.25%
Real Estate 		2.36% 0.00% 65.01% 73.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UEIIX % Rank
US 		57.00% -1.65% 98.67% 20.71%
Non US 		5.86% 0.00% 37.06% 66.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UEIIX % Rank
Corporate 		53.41% 0.00% 98.21% 18.12%
Government 		30.93% 0.00% 97.26% 42.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.05% 0.14% 100.00% 61.85%
Derivative 		6.34% 0.00% 31.93% 8.04%
Securitized 		0.26% 0.00% 92.13% 84.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 90.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UEIIX % Rank
US 		22.72% 0.00% 62.18% 84.88%
Non US 		1.40% 0.00% 84.73% 85.01%

UEIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 17.63% 51.53%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.83% 50.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.01%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 75.92%

Sales Fees

UEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UEIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% 90.88%

UEIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UEIIX Category Low Category High UEIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 8.35% 93.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UEIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UEIIX Category Low Category High UEIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -2.34% 19.41% 60.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UEIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

UEIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sergio Marcheli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2003

18.68

18.7%

Sergio Marcheli is a portfolio manager for Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Marcheli joined Invesco in 2010. Formerly, Mr. Marcheli was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity (2002 to 2010). And before joining Morgan Stanley, he was a portfolio specialist for the U.S. large-cap relative value products at Van Kampen, which he joined in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Charles Burge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Chuck Burge is a Senior Portfolio Manager with Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Burge joined Invesco in 2002 as a portfolio manager and has held various positions with increased responsibility within the Taxable Investment team. He assumed fund management responsibilities in 2009. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Burge spent seven years with Criterion Investment Management. He entered the industry in 1993. Mr. Burge earned a BS degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Rice University.

Brian Jurkash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Brian Jurkash is a Portfolio Manager with the Growth and Income/Equity and Income team. Mr. Jurkash entered the industry when he joined Invesco in 2000. Prior to his current position, he worked on the Mid-Cap Growth team and the Quantitative Research team. Mr. Jurkash earned his BBA degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Houston.

Matthew Titus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2016

6.35

6.4%

Matthew Titus is a Portfolio Manager for the Invesco large-cap relative value strategies. Mr. Titus began his career in the financial industry in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2016.From 2004 to 2016, he was employed by American Century Investments, where he served as co-manager of the firm's relative value fund and most recently served as lead manager of such fund. Previously, he was with American Century Investments, where he helped manage the firm’s relative value fund since 2004 and was lead manager since January 2015. Before joining American Century in 2004, he was an equity research analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors, where he provided coverage for small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap value portfolio and teams. Mr. Titus earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and an MBA from Ohio State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

