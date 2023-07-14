Home
Trending ETFs

UCEQX (Mutual Fund)

UCEQX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$208 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UCEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Cornerstone Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lance Humphrey

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in a selection of affiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (“underlying affiliated funds”) that invest primarily in equity securities. The underlying affiliated funds consist of a long-term target asset allocation in equity securities. This is often referred to as a fund-of-funds investment strategy. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
Read More

UCEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.6% 29.2% 14.54%
1 Yr 9.1% 17.3% 252.4% 47.39%
3 Yr 3.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 73.84%
5 Yr -0.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 65.91%
10 Yr 2.7%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -24.3% 957.1% 79.67%
2021 6.9% -38.3% 47.1% 73.45%
2020 0.7% -54.2% 0.6% 71.74%
2019 4.0% -76.0% 54.1% 43.63%
2018 -3.8% -26.1% 47.8% 12.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.6% 29.2% 14.88%
1 Yr 9.1% 11.4% 252.4% 43.30%
3 Yr 3.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 71.78%
5 Yr -0.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 63.76%
10 Yr 2.7%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -24.3% 957.1% 79.67%
2021 6.9% -33.1% 47.1% 73.70%
2020 0.7% -44.4% 1.8% 80.08%
2019 4.0% -6.5% 54.1% 62.81%
2018 -3.8% -14.4% 47.8% 22.81%

NAV & Total Return History

UCEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UCEQX Category Low Category High UCEQX % Rank
Net Assets 208 M 199 K 133 B 61.95%
Number of Holdings 14 1 9075 94.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M -18 M 37.6 B 47.14%
Weighting of Top 10 89.62% 9.1% 100.0% 2.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. USAA 500 Index Reward 21.08%
  2. USAA International Institutional 14.54%
  3. USAA Target Managed Allocation 6.86%
  4. USAA Emerging Markets Institutional 4.65%
  5. USAA Growth Institutional 4.24%
  6. USAA Value Institutional 4.23%
  7. USAA Income Stock Institutional 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UCEQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.31% 61.84% 125.47% 26.76%
Other 		0.28% -13.98% 19.14% 10.02%
Bonds 		0.25% -1.50% 161.67% 99.45%
Cash 		0.16% -174.70% 23.12% 79.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 99.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 99.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCEQX % Rank
Technology 		18.59% 0.00% 49.87% 75.33%
Financial Services 		14.89% 0.00% 38.42% 38.22%
Healthcare 		12.07% 0.00% 35.42% 61.12%
Industrials 		11.16% 0.00% 44.06% 32.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.38% 0.00% 40.94% 59.36%
Communication Services 		7.69% 0.00% 57.66% 58.37%
Consumer Defense 		7.21% 0.00% 73.28% 44.27%
Real Estate 		5.54% 0.00% 39.48% 9.80%
Basic Materials 		5.39% 0.00% 38.60% 21.48%
Energy 		3.82% 0.00% 21.15% 27.64%
Utilities 		3.26% 0.00% 29.12% 27.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCEQX % Rank
US 		62.73% 0.13% 103.82% 29.96%
Non US 		36.58% 0.58% 99.46% 61.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCEQX % Rank
Government 		50.89% 0.00% 100.00% 99.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		49.10% 0.00% 100.00% 65.44%
Corporate 		0.01% 0.00% 99.70% 25.84%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.73%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 99.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 99.78%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCEQX % Rank
US 		0.25% -0.01% 130.80% 99.67%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 99.67%

UCEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 44.27% 98.40%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.82% 3.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 77.33%

Sales Fees

UCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UCEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 395.00% 2.41%

UCEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UCEQX Category Low Category High UCEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 3.26% 99.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UCEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UCEQX Category Low Category High UCEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -4.27% 12.65% 9.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UCEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UCEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Lela Dunlap

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2021

0.62

0.6%

Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

