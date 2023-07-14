Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

USAA California Bond Fund

mutual fund
UCBIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.31 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (USCBX) Primary Adv (UXABX) Inst (UCBIX)
UCBIX (Mutual Fund)

USAA California Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.31 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (USCBX) Primary Adv (UXABX) Inst (UCBIX)
UCBIX (Mutual Fund)

USAA California Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.31 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (USCBX) Primary Adv (UXABX) Inst (UCBIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA California Bond Fund

UCBIX | Fund

$10.31

$577 M

3.25%

$0.33

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$577 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA California Bond Fund

UCBIX | Fund

$10.31

$577 M

3.25%

$0.33

0.58%

UCBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA California Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    119471
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Regina Conklin

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in long-term investment-grade securities issued by the state of California, its political subdivisions, instrumentalities, and by other government entities, the interest on which is excludable from gross income for federal income tax and California state income tax purposes (referred to herein as “California tax-exempt securities”). During normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will consist of California tax-exempt securities. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is not restricted, but is expected to be greater than 10 years.In addition, during normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s annual net investment income dividends will be tax-exempt and excludable from the calculation of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for individual taxpayers. This policy may be changed only by a shareholder vote.
Read More

UCBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 32.52%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.3% 46.76%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 48.16%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 34.79%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 17.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -76.8% 4.7% 61.10%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 35.12%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 32.64%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.1% 43.33%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 45.17%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 27.79%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 18.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UCBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -76.8% 4.7% 60.81%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 35.18%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UCBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UCBIX Category Low Category High UCBIX % Rank
Net Assets 577 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 43.75%
Number of Holdings 206 1 14000 57.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M -317 M 8.64 B 36.17%
Weighting of Top 10 18.93% 2.4% 101.7% 43.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DEUTSCHE BK SPEARS/LIFERS SER DBE-7001 TR 0.48% 4.13%
  2. BAY AREA TOLL AUTH CALIF TOLL BRDG REV 1.567% 2.57%
  3. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACS FING AUTH REV 4% 2.44%
  4. CALIFORNIA POLLUTN CTL FING AUTH ENVIRONMENTAL IMPT REV 0.12% 2.30%
  5. DEUTSCHE BK SPEARS/LIFERS SER DBE-7001 TR 0.49% 2.12%
  6. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACS FING AUTH REV 5% 2.09%
  7. EAST BAY CALIF MUN UTIL DIST WASTEWATER SYS REV 5% 1.92%
  8. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.73%
  9. SAN JOSE CALIF FING AUTH LEASE REV 5% 1.72%
  10. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACS FING AUTH REV 4% 1.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UCBIX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 11.45%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 4.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 1.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 2.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 1.85%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 75.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCBIX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 0.23%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 1.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 79.80%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 3.47%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 19.73%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 7.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UCBIX % Rank
US 		97.39% 37.86% 142.23% 41.32%
Non US 		2.61% 0.00% 62.14% 30.44%

UCBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.02% 6.50% 62.60%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 20.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% 33.60%

Sales Fees

UCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UCBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 283.00% 25.82%

UCBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UCBIX Category Low Category High UCBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.25% 0.00% 4.45% 16.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UCBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UCBIX Category Low Category High UCBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.43% -0.53% 5.33% 22.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UCBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

UCBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Regina Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Andrew Hattman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Lauren Spalten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×