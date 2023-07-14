Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$361 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.9%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UCAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|65.92%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|47.27%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|26.46%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|25.00%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|30.70%
* Annualized
|UCAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UCAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|361 M
|963 K
|126 B
|70.79%
|Number of Holdings
|455
|4
|7731
|15.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|164 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|75.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.92%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|66.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.92%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|13.65%
|Bonds
|15.24%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|59.68%
|Cash
|1.25%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|82.86%
|Other
|1.13%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|25.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.31%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|52.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.14%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|46.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCAGX % Rank
|Technology
|17.42%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|64.13%
|Financial Services
|17.04%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|29.21%
|Healthcare
|12.38%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|63.81%
|Industrials
|10.94%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|44.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.46%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|71.43%
|Communication Services
|6.62%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|57.78%
|Energy
|6.24%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|21.90%
|Consumer Defense
|6.07%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|76.51%
|Basic Materials
|5.93%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|10.16%
|Real Estate
|4.96%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|39.37%
|Utilities
|2.94%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|46.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCAGX % Rank
|US
|47.55%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|87.62%
|Non US
|34.37%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|2.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCAGX % Rank
|Corporate
|38.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.02%
|Government
|32.36%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|35.87%
|Securitized
|18.57%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|19.68%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.06%
|Municipal
|2.49%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|5.08%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|47.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UCAGX % Rank
|US
|13.64%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|48.57%
|Non US
|1.60%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|64.44%
|UCAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|21.12%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|80.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|84.88%
|UCAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UCAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UCAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|78.57%
|UCAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UCAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|13.88%
|UCAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|UCAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UCAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|61.11%
|UCAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2016
6.23
6.2%
Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
R. Neal Graves, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. Education: Master in Professional Accounting, University of Texas at Austin and a B.B.A., University of Texas at Austin. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
James F. Jackson, Jr., CFA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management–USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Jackson has investment management experience since 2000, including 10 years with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Education: M.B.A. with High Distinction, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and a B.S., United States Naval Academy. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Antonio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Lela Dunlap, CFA, Associate Portfolio Manager, VictoryShares and Solutions, has co-managed the Fund since August 2021. Mrs. Dunlap has 14 years of investment management experience, five years of which were with AMCO, which was acquired by the Adviser’s parent company in 2019. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
