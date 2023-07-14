Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
19.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$7.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.2%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UBVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|85.81%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|73.76%
|3 Yr
|19.9%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|8.92%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|23.06%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|11.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|UBVFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.2%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|12.97%
|2021
|13.9%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|18.51%
|2020
|0.8%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|50.23%
|2019
|4.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|60.24%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|46.52%
|UBVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UBVFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.61 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|2.79%
|Number of Holdings
|94
|10
|1551
|59.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.25 B
|812 K
|2.82 B
|1.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.23%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|18.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UBVFX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.46%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|88.07%
|Cash
|4.54%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|11.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|39.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|39.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|37.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|38.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UBVFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.46%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|14.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.31%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|9.63%
|Industrials
|13.82%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|84.46%
|Real Estate
|7.71%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|46.61%
|Utilities
|7.11%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|2.84%
|Energy
|6.91%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|63.02%
|Basic Materials
|6.36%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|33.26%
|Technology
|5.66%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|90.37%
|Healthcare
|3.82%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|79.21%
|Consumer Defense
|1.21%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|92.12%
|Communication Services
|0.64%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|84.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UBVFX % Rank
|US
|95.46%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|39.48%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|94.79%
|UBVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|83.84%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|32.86%
|UBVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UBVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UBVFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|16.54%
|UBVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UBVFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|7.28%
|UBVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|UBVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UBVFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|9.21%
|UBVFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.933
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.908
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.637
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.562
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.624
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.897
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.828
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.691
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.512
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.638
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2005
16.84
16.8%
Mr. Potter is the Portfolio Manager responsible for the Small Cap Value and Mid-Cap Value strategies at Fuller & Thaler and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of his strategies. He has been with the firm since 2005 and has been in the financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, he was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Previously, he was an Associate Director at Scotia Capital Markets. Mr. Potter received his BA (honors) in Economics and Finance from McGill University in Montreal and MBA (honors) in Finance from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. Mr. Potter is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2019
2.78
2.8%
Ryam Lee, CFA, Analyst, has over seven years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, he was a private equity analyst at McCarthy Capital. Previously, he worked in corporate development at a commodity management firm and business valuation at an independent valuation firm. Mr. Lee received his BA (honors) in Economics and Finance from Creighton University and an MBA in Accounting, Economics, and Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
