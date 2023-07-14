Home
Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund

mutual fund
UBVAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.48 -0.97 -1.27%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (UBVLX) Primary A (UBVAX) C (UBVCX) Retirement (UBVFX) Retirement (UBVRX) Inst (UBVSX) Retirement (UBVUX) Retirement (UBVTX) Retirement (UBVVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund

UBVAX | Fund

$75.48

$7.61 B

0.82%

$0.62

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$7.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$76.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UBVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    6896788
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Potter

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Fuller & Thaler), believes have value characteristics. Such common stocks include, but are not limited to, stocks of small capitalization companies, similar to those that are included in the Russell 2000® Value Index and real estate investment trusts (REITs).A REIT is a pooled investment vehicle that generally invests in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. REITs are classified as equity REITs, mortgage REITs or hybrid REITs. Equity REITs, which invest the majority of their assets directly in real property, derive their income primarily from rents.In selecting stocks for the Fund, Fuller & Thaler applies principles based on behavioral finance. Fuller & Thaler believes that behavioral biases on the part of investors may cause the market to overreact to old, negative information and underreact to new, positive information concerning a company. In an effort to take advantage of such behavioral biases, Fuller & Thaler generally utilizes a three-pronged approach that includes (i) positive signals such as significant share purchases by company insiders or stock repurchase activity by the company, (ii) evidence of overreaction due to behavioral factors that have resulted in an absolute or relative decline in valuation and (iii) analysis of the company fundamentals with regard to business model, valuation and credit risk.
UBVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UBVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -10.6% 21.3% 90.32%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.4% 28.1% 75.91%
3 Yr 19.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 10.30%
5 Yr 0.9%* -24.6% 42.3% 25.73%
10 Yr 4.8%* -21.2% 23.2% 12.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UBVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -36.7% 212.9% 15.60%
2021 13.8% -38.4% 60.6% 19.86%
2020 0.8% -9.3% 66.8% 51.61%
2019 4.0% -5.9% 7.6% 61.69%
2018 -5.3% -12.3% -1.2% 48.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UBVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -12.9% 21.3% 86.45%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.4% 46.4% 71.89%
3 Yr 19.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 9.61%
5 Yr 0.9%* -19.1% 42.3% 35.12%
10 Yr 4.8%* -10.1% 23.2% 36.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UBVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -36.7% 212.9% 15.60%
2021 13.8% -38.4% 60.6% 19.86%
2020 0.8% -7.6% 66.8% 51.61%
2019 4.0% -5.9% 7.6% 61.93%
2018 -5.3% -12.3% -1.2% 69.65%

NAV & Total Return History

UBVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UBVAX Category Low Category High UBVAX % Rank
Net Assets 7.61 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 3.00%
Number of Holdings 94 10 1551 59.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.25 B 812 K 2.82 B 1.95%
Weighting of Top 10 29.23% 4.8% 95.7% 19.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 4.66%
  2. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 4.54%
  3. Devon Energy Corp 3.44%
  4. KeyCorp 3.21%
  5. Huntington Bancshares Inc 3.16%
  6. TCF Financial Corp 2.97%
  7. F N B Corp 2.86%
  8. Old National Bancorp 2.63%
  9. Berry Global Group Inc 2.60%
  10. Investors Bancorp Inc 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UBVAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.46% 14.38% 100.16% 88.29%
Cash 		4.54% -52.43% 47.85% 11.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 39.48%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 39.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 38.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 38.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UBVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.46% 0.00% 35.71% 14.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.31% 0.00% 51.62% 9.85%
Industrials 		13.82% 0.65% 48.61% 84.68%
Real Estate 		7.71% 0.00% 44.41% 46.83%
Utilities 		7.11% 0.00% 13.86% 3.06%
Energy 		6.91% 0.00% 29.42% 63.24%
Basic Materials 		6.36% 0.00% 67.30% 33.48%
Technology 		5.66% 0.00% 34.03% 90.59%
Healthcare 		3.82% 0.00% 25.76% 79.43%
Consumer Defense 		1.21% 0.00% 13.22% 92.34%
Communication Services 		0.64% 0.00% 24.90% 84.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UBVAX % Rank
US 		95.46% 11.42% 100.16% 39.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 95.01%

UBVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UBVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.05% 37.36% 38.43%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 39.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.44%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.35% 33.57%

Sales Fees

UBVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 74.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UBVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UBVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 7.00% 252.00% 16.79%

UBVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UBVAX Category Low Category High UBVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.82% 0.00% 7.65% 12.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UBVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UBVAX Category Low Category High UBVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -1.43% 4.13% 26.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UBVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

UBVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Potter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2005

16.84

16.8%

Mr. Potter is the Portfolio Manager responsible for the Small Cap Value and Mid-Cap Value strategies at Fuller & Thaler and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of his strategies. He has been with the firm since 2005 and has been in the financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, he was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Previously, he was an Associate Director at Scotia Capital Markets. Mr. Potter received his BA (honors) in Economics and Finance from McGill University in Montreal and MBA (honors) in Finance from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. Mr. Potter is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.

Ryam Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2019

2.78

2.8%

Ryam Lee, CFA, Analyst, has over seven years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, he was a private equity analyst at McCarthy Capital. Previously, he worked in corporate development at a commodity management firm and business valuation at an independent valuation firm. Mr. Lee received his BA (honors) in Economics and Finance from Creighton University and an MBA in Accounting, Economics, and Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

