The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. government securities with maturities of 397 days or less, which consist of U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and bonds; repurchase agreements collateralized by such obligations; and other obligations of the U.S. Treasury. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the Fund will comply with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“Rule 2a-7”). Accordingly, the Fund restricts its investments to instruments that meet certain maturity and quality requirements under Rule 2a-7. Generally, such investments will be limited to securities with remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less that are determined to present minimal credit risk; are issued by a money market fund; or are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or any agency or instrumentality thereof. Under applicable federal securities laws, money market funds that qualify as “retail” (retail money market funds) or “government” (government money market funds) are permitted to utilize amortized cost to value their portfolio securities and to transact at a stable $1 NAV per share. In addition to the Fund’s 80% policy, the Fund also intends to qualify as a government money market fund in compliance with the requirements of Rule 2a-7 and, accordingly, is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by cash or government securities. Government securities include any securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the United States and its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund’s Board of Trustees has determined that the Fund will not be subject to liquidity fees or redemption gates at this time.