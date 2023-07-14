The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of foreign (including emerging markets) companies. The “equity securities” in which the Fund principally invests are common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks including rights and warrants. The Fund normally will invest its assets in investments that are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world. However, the Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in securities of issuers in a single country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any size, including mid- and small-cap companies. The Fund uses a combination of quantitative analysis as well as an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments. A quantitative process is used to systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors also may be considered. Investments are also selected based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability.