Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
17.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$2.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|UAIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|70.20%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|50.56%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|58.87%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|97.11%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|92.48%
* Annualized
|UAIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UAIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.58 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|24.65%
|Number of Holdings
|511
|1
|10801
|24.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|453 M
|0
|34.5 B
|28.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.69%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|69.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UAIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|8.17%
|Other
|0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|35.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|44.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|39.07%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|90.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|44.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UAIFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.88%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|47.05%
|Industrials
|15.62%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|32.37%
|Healthcare
|11.33%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|52.81%
|Technology
|11.31%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|53.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.67%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|36.55%
|Consumer Defense
|7.57%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|82.16%
|Basic Materials
|7.56%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|64.32%
|Energy
|6.43%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|16.98%
|Communication Services
|6.24%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|47.19%
|Real Estate
|2.90%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|26.33%
|Utilities
|2.50%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|54.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UAIFX % Rank
|Non US
|99.52%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|7.19%
|US
|0.47%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|87.17%
|UAIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|18.50%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|53.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.90%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|74.31%
|UAIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|16.48%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UAIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|95.74%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UAIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|91.18%
|UAIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UAIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.25%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|73.53%
|UAIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|UAIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UAIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|52.88%
|UAIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.690
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$5.759
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.553
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2015
6.76
6.8%
Andrew M. Corry is Senior managing director of Wellington since 2015, and equity portfolio manager of Wellington since 2011. Mr. Corry joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997. He has a BA from Gettysburg College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2015
6.76
6.8%
James H. Shakin, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Partner and Equity Portfolio Manager for Western Asset Management Company. Jim is a portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management and leader of the firm's International Contrarian Value Team. He manages equity assets on the behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management's global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages several non-US contrarian value approaches. Jim is a member of firm's Multi-Strategy Review Group. Jim has a BS from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Jeffrey R. Sullivan, CFA,is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc or an affiliate since 2014 From 2007-2014, Mr. Sullivan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team of the Fund's predecessor fund since 2007. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Carpenter is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc since 2014. From 2007-2014, Mr. Carpenter was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team since 2007. Peter received his BA from Middlebury College and his MBA from Boston University. Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
