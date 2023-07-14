Principal investments

The Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund's investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in a portfolio of equity securities of companies economically tied to China, and in other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. For this purpose, China includes the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and Hong Kong. A security will be considered to be economically tied to China if it: (i) is issued or guaranteed by a government of China or any of its agencies, political subdivisions or instrumentalities; (ii) has its primary trading market in China; (iii) is issued by an entity organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in China; (iv) is included in an index representative of China; or (v) is exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of China.

Equity securities may include common stocks; preferred stocks; equity securities of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"); shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"); depositary receipts; and derivative instruments related to equity securities, including equity participation notes, options and futures on individual securities and indexes. The Fund's investments may include investments in securities of companies listed on exchanges located in and outside of the PRC, including but not limited to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Taiwan Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange. The Fund's investments also include China A-shares. China A-shares are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and are denominated and traded in renminbi ("RMB") on the Shenzhen and Shanghai Stock Exchanges through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (collectively, "Stock Connect"). The Fund may also invest in US- or Hong Kong-listed issuers that have entered into contractual relationships with a China-based business and/or individuals/entities affiliated with the business structured as a variable interest entity ("VIE"). In a VIE structure, instead of directly owning the equity interests in a Chinese company, the listed company has contractual arrangements with the

Chinese company. These contractual arrangements are expected to provide the listed company (and investors in such company, such as the Fund) with exposure to the China-based company. These arrangements are often used because of Chinese governmental restrictions on non-Chinese ownership of companies in certain industries in China.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified investment company.

The Advisor believes that discrepancies between market price and fair value arise from market behavior and market structure, and these discrepancies provide opportunities to outperform the market. To take advantage of these opportunities, the Advisor seeks to identify upcoming industry leaders in key secular growth sectors early in the company's lifecycle and when the company's share price trades far below our estimate of the firm's fair value.

The Advisor adopts a benchmark agnostic approach (meaning that the Advisor selects companies without the benchmark by which the Fund measures performance (the MSCI China All Shares Index (net)) being determinative), and the Fund may have a wider deviation from the benchmark than other funds. This is expected to enable the Advisor to identify non-benchmark companies with stronger long-term growth potential than might otherwise be the case.

The Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include options (including options on securities, indices, futures, forwards, and swap agreements), futures, forward currency agreements, swap agreements (including interest rate, total return and currency) and equity participation notes and equity linked notes. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. Further, the Fund may acquire and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in order to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency exchange rates in connection with the settlement of securities. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional

direct investments (except for forward currency agreements); to obtain exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions for individual currencies (except for equity participation notes).

Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO").

Management process

The investment process for the All China strategy is driven by bottom-up proprietary research. As a starting point, the investment universe includes all investable quoted equities domiciled in China and/or of issuers generating the majority of their income in China. The investment team is expected to exclude companies exhibiting what we view as unsustainable business models, poor corporate governance practices, and negative industry dynamics. In order to form a qualitative assessment of a company, the Advisor scores companies based on a set of questions covering three areas:

1. Industry Structure and Company's Competitiveness

2. Trends & Profitability: Trends and Sustainability

3. Governance, disclosure, environmental and social practices

The Advisor further conducts extensive valuation analysis incorporating company/industry fundamentals, future operations, and cash generation. Peer comparisons and valuation bands are also studied based on historical and forward looking financials.

The Advisor seeks to construct a "best ideas," concentrated, high-conviction portfolio. The companies would be selected based on the attractiveness of their valuations, top down macro factors, and a conviction that the investment thesis is likely to be realized. Positions would be assigned weights based on the investment parameters for the strategy and the portfolio manager's conviction in the investment thesis. The Advisor aims to construct a portfolio diversified across many sectors with no single stock position being greater than 10% of the portfolio.

The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain

management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio manager believes the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.