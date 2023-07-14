Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.5%
1 yr return
11.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$126 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.0%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|—
|Earnings growth should drive equity returns over the long term.
|—
|Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
|—
|Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
|—
|A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions.
|Period
|TYWSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|88.06%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|33.59%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|50.84%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|60.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TYWSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|5.26%
|2021
|-8.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|88.21%
|2020
|7.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|22.43%
|2019
|5.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|14.65%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|88.11%
|TYWSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TYWSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|126 M
|717 K
|102 B
|70.00%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|10
|6734
|90.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|65.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.96%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|19.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYWSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.05%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|76.52%
|Cash
|4.94%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|18.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|95.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|92.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|94.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|94.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYWSX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|29.30%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|1.41%
|Financial Services
|27.40%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|9.35%
|Technology
|14.84%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|87.96%
|Communication Services
|9.81%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|38.03%
|Consumer Defense
|7.37%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|30.99%
|Healthcare
|6.14%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|23.69%
|Basic Materials
|2.57%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|88.73%
|Industrials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|89.76%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|99.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|99.62%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|99.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TYWSX % Rank
|Non US
|87.41%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|90.85%
|US
|7.64%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|6.99%
|TYWSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|79.42%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|13.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|81.71%
|TYWSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TYWSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|47.54%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TYWSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|61.07%
|TYWSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TYWSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|98.61%
|TYWSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TYWSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TYWSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|85.22%
|TYWSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2015
7.21
7.2%
Nuno is a a partner of the firm as well as a portfolio manager for GW&K’s Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy and contributes to the research effort in support of all of the firm’s emerging markets strategies. He has a passion for meeting with company managements, employees, and consumers to uncover emerging market investment opportunities. Learning and appreciating history, and discovering local art and culinary specialties, give him unique insights into finding best in class businesses. Nuno is a member of the firm's Investment and Diversity Committees. Nuno has been a member of the emerging markets team since 2007. Prior to the team formally joining GW&K in 2019, Nuno had been an analyst and portfolio manager at Trilogy Global Advisors, where he helped to launch the Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy in 2010. Trilogy became part of GW&K in 2019. Prior to Trilogy, Nuno spent nine years as a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and also spent time working on the sell side analyzing Latin American Financial stocks. Nuno received a BS in Economics from the School of Economics at the University of Porto, Portugal. Nuno is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. He is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2015
7.21
7.2%
Mr. Masi serves as Partner and Portfolio Manager at GW&K, positions he has held since 2021 and 2019, respectively. Prior to becoming a Partner in 2021, Mr. Masi served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager since 2019. He is a member of GW&K’s Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Masi served as a partner and co-portfolio manager of Trilogy’s Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy. Previously, Tom was a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, and senior member of the Asset Management's Investment Strategy Committee at SG Cowen Asset Management and led a group that managed $1.5 billion in client assets. Tom also worked at Kidder Peabody Asset Management as a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, where his team managed over $500 million in equity, fixed income and balanced separate accounts, in addition to the Kidder, Peabody Equity Income Fund and the firm's 401K and pension plans. Tom has a B.A. in Economics from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management, and is a CFA charter-holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
