AMG GW&K Emerging Wealth Equity Fund

mutual fund
TYWSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.88 -0.09 -0.75%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (TYWIX) Primary N (TYWVX) Inst (TYWSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG GW&K Emerging Wealth Equity Fund

TYWSX | Fund

$11.88

$126 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$126 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TYWSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG GW&K Emerging Wealth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nuno Fernandes

Fund Description

The Fund will normally seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in the equity securities of companies which may be located in either developed or emerging markets and which are exposed to, and derive revenue or profits from, emerging market countries. The Fund will typically invest in companies that are either traded on markets in emerging market countries that GW&K Investment Management, LLC (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”) considers to have the potential to grow earnings over the medium- to long-term from strong domestic demand, or are traded on markets in developed market countries that the Subadviser considers to have the potential to derive a high level of sales or revenues and profits from emerging markets. With respect to the Fund, GW&K considers emerging market countries to be any country represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (generally common and preferred stocks). GW&K considers equity securities to include common and preferred stocks, initial public offering (“IPO”) investments, securities convertible into equities (such as warrants and convertible bonds), and securities with equity characteristics, including, but not limited to, equity linked notes and participation notes.
The Fund may allocate investments across all market capitalizations. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund may invest in participation notes, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies. The Fund may also invest in other instruments, such as illiquid securities and derivative instruments, including but not limited to swaps, such as total return swaps, equity index futures, currency forwards, exchange-traded futures, and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments to gain exposure to emerging markets.
The Subadviser uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. Under normal market conditions, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: 
Earnings growth should drive equity returns over the long term.
Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark. 
A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions. 
Read More

TYWSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TYWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -11.0% 30.2% 88.06%
1 Yr 11.2% -12.7% 29.2% 33.59%
3 Yr -1.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 50.84%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 60.55%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TYWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -50.1% 7.2% 5.26%
2021 -8.6% -18.2% 13.6% 88.21%
2020 7.8% -7.2% 79.7% 22.43%
2019 5.7% -4.4% 9.2% 14.65%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 88.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TYWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -30.3% 30.2% 83.31%
1 Yr 11.2% -48.9% 29.2% 30.24%
3 Yr -1.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 51.05%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 62.28%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TYWSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -50.1% 7.2% 5.26%
2021 -8.6% -18.2% 13.6% 88.21%
2020 7.8% -7.2% 79.7% 22.43%
2019 5.7% -4.4% 9.2% 14.65%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 89.41%

NAV & Total Return History

TYWSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TYWSX Category Low Category High TYWSX % Rank
Net Assets 126 M 717 K 102 B 70.00%
Number of Holdings 49 10 6734 90.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 53 M 340 K 19.3 B 65.69%
Weighting of Top 10 41.96% 2.8% 71.7% 19.44%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TYWSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.05% 0.90% 110.97% 76.52%
Cash 		4.94% -23.67% 20.19% 18.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 95.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 92.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 94.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 94.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TYWSX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		29.30% 0.00% 48.94% 1.41%
Financial Services 		27.40% 0.00% 48.86% 9.35%
Technology 		14.84% 0.00% 47.50% 87.96%
Communication Services 		9.81% 0.00% 39.29% 38.03%
Consumer Defense 		7.37% 0.00% 28.13% 30.99%
Healthcare 		6.14% 0.00% 93.26% 23.69%
Basic Materials 		2.57% 0.00% 30.03% 88.73%
Industrials 		2.56% 0.00% 43.53% 89.76%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 99.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 99.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 99.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TYWSX % Rank
Non US 		87.41% -4.71% 112.57% 90.85%
US 		7.64% -1.60% 104.72% 6.99%

TYWSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TYWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.03% 41.06% 79.42%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 13.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 81.71%

Sales Fees

TYWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TYWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 47.54%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TYWSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 190.00% 61.07%

TYWSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TYWSX Category Low Category High TYWSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 98.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TYWSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TYWSX Category Low Category High TYWSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -1.98% 17.62% 85.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TYWSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TYWSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nuno Fernandes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2015

7.21

7.2%

Nuno is a a partner of the firm as well as a portfolio manager for GW&K’s Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy and contributes to the research effort in support of all of the firm’s emerging markets strategies. He has a passion for meeting with company managements, employees, and consumers to uncover emerging market investment opportunities. Learning and appreciating history, and discovering local art and culinary specialties, give him unique insights into finding best in class businesses. Nuno is a member of the firm's Investment and Diversity Committees. Nuno has been a member of the emerging markets team since 2007. Prior to the team formally joining GW&K in 2019, Nuno had been an analyst and portfolio manager at Trilogy Global Advisors, where he helped to launch the Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy in 2010. Trilogy became part of GW&K in 2019. Prior to Trilogy, Nuno spent nine years as a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and also spent time working on the sell side analyzing Latin American Financial stocks. Nuno received a BS in Economics from the School of Economics at the University of Porto, Portugal. Nuno is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. He is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish.

Thomas Masi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2015

7.21

7.2%

Mr. Masi serves as Partner and Portfolio Manager at GW&K, positions he has held since 2021 and 2019, respectively. Prior to becoming a Partner in 2021, Mr. Masi served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager since 2019. He is a member of GW&K’s Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Masi served as a partner and co-portfolio manager of Trilogy’s Emerging Wealth Equity Strategy. Previously, Tom was a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, and senior member of the Asset Management's Investment Strategy Committee at SG Cowen Asset Management and led a group that managed $1.5 billion in client assets. Tom also worked at Kidder Peabody Asset Management as a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, where his team managed over $500 million in equity, fixed income and balanced separate accounts, in addition to the Kidder, Peabody Equity Income Fund and the firm's 401K and pension plans. Tom has a B.A. in Economics from Rutgers University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management, and is a CFA charter-holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

