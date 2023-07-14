The Fund will normally seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in the equity securities of companies which may be located in either developed or emerging markets and which are exposed to, and derive revenue or profits from, emerging market countries. The Fund will typically invest in companies that are either traded on markets in emerging market countries that GW&K Investment Management, LLC (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”) considers to have the potential to grow earnings over the medium- to long-term from strong domestic demand, or are traded on markets in developed market countries that the Subadviser considers to have the potential to derive a high level of sales or revenues and profits from emerging markets. With respect to the Fund, GW&K considers emerging market countries to be any country represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (generally common and preferred stocks). GW&K considers equity securities to include common and preferred stocks, initial public offering (“IPO”) investments, securities convertible into equities (such as warrants and convertible bonds), and securities with equity characteristics, including, but not limited to, equity linked notes and participation notes.

The Fund may allocate investments across all market capitalizations. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund may invest in participation notes, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies. The Fund may also invest in other instruments, such as illiquid securities and derivative instruments, including but not limited to swaps, such as total return swaps, equity index futures, currency forwards, exchange-traded futures, and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments to gain exposure to emerging markets.

The Subadviser uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. Under normal market conditions, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles:

— Earnings growth should drive equity returns over the long term. — Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity. — Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.