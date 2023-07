The Fund pursues its investment objective by implementing a fixed income strategy and a managed futures strategy.The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, approximately 70-75% of the Fund’s assets in fixed income assets investment grade corporate bonds, high yield corporate bonds, treasuries, and preferred securities. Additionally, the Fund may utilize exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and/or mutual funds to gain exposure to fixed income securities. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in “junk bonds,” fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade (securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) and Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”). The Fund expects to invest between 25% and 50% in junk bonds. The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates. The Fund’s fixed income securities can be of any duration or maturity.

The Advisor manages the Fund’s fixed income strategy. The Advisor’s investment decision making process is based upon independent, fundamental bottom-up research to identify and invest in securities that aim to protect principal, maximize liquidity, and provide risk-adjusted returns that exceed what would have been earned if the assets were held in cash. The Advisor plans to use macro-economic projections, fundamental company and industry analysis, and technical analysis of individual issuers to strategically position the Fund while making tactical adjustments as investing conditions change. When making tactical adjustments and selecting portfolio securities, the Advisor will consider a number of factors, including fundamental and technical analysis to assess the relative risks and reward potential. The Advisor will rely on a combination of third-party research and analytic providers.

Typhon Capital Management, LLC serves as Sub-Advisor to the Fund and manages the Fund’s managed futures strategy. The Fund executes its managed futures strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary will invest its assets in total return swaps that provide exposure to the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (the “GSCI”) and a multi-strategy, multi-manager futures portfolio (the “Multi-Manager Portfolio”). The Sub-Advisor is a Commodity Trading Advisor (“CTA”) and Commodity Pool Operator (“CPO”) registered with the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission.