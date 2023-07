The Fund is designed to protect after-tax return by, under normal circumstances, primarily investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations whose interest payments are excluded from federal income taxes. The Fund is also designed to maximize inflation-protected return, which means maximizing the “real return.” Real Return is the total return of a security less the actual rate of inflation. Because of the limited supply of inflation-protected municipal securities, the Fund seeks to synthetically create inflation protection by investing in a combination of conventional (i.e., non-inflation protected) municipal securities and inflation-linked derivatives such as Non-Seasonally Adjusted Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) swaps. The adviser may use other strategies to achieve the Fund’s objective including investments in other types of securities which provide after-tax return and direct investments in inflation-linked securities such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and municipal inflation-linked securities, if available. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may also be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund may invest. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund will invest substantially in swaps in which the Fund receives inflation-linked payments that provide inflation protection. In addition, the Fund may also use swaps, including interest rate swaps, and futures for hedging and non-hedging purposes. The Fund also may invest in taxable debt securities, including but not limited to, asset-backed and mortgage-related securities, U.S. government and agency securities, domestic corporate bonds and money market instruments and repurchase agreements. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements. The average weighted maturity of the Fund’s portfolio will be between three and twelve years. Average weighted maturity is the average of all the current maturities (that is, the term of the securities) of the individual bonds in a Fund calculated so as to count most heavily those securities with the highest dollar value. Average weighted maturity is important to investors as an indication of a Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Usually, the longer the average weighted maturity, the more fluctuation in share price you can expect. The Fund will invest primarily in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated as investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (Moody’s), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (S&P), or Fitch Rating (Fitch), meaning that such securities will carry a minimum rating of Baa3, BBB–, or BBB–, respectively or the equivalent by another national rating organization, or are unrated but deemed by the adviser to be of comparable quality. No more than 20% of total assets may be invested in securities below investment grade (also known as junk bonds). A “junk bond” is a debt security that is rated below investment grade. Junk bonds also include unrated securities that the adviser believes to be of comparable quality to debt securities that are rated below investment grade. Junk bonds are also called “high yield bonds” and “non-investment grade bonds.” These securities generally are rated in the fifth or lower rating categories (for example, BB+ or lower by S&P and Ba1 or lower by Moody’s). These securities generally offer a higher yield than investment grade securities, but involve a high degree of risk. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade. If the quality of an investment grade security is downgraded subsequent to purchase to below investment grade, the Fund may continue to hold the security. The Fund seeks to minimize shareholders’ tax liability in connection with the Fund’s distribution of realized capital gain by minimizing the net gains available for distribution. As part of its tax aware strategy, the Fund typically sells securities when the anticipated performance benefit justifies the resulting gain. This strategy often includes minimizing the sale of securities with large unrealized gain, holding securities long enough to avoid short-term capital gains taxes, selling securities with a higher cost basis first and offsetting capital gains realized in one security by selling another security at a capital loss. In addition, the Fund seeks to minimize distributions that are taxed as ordinary income. Investment Process: The adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on its view of individual securities and sectors. Taking a long-term approach, the adviser looks for individual fixed income investments that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The adviser is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity and the complex legal and technical structure of the transaction. As part of its investment process, the adviser considers certain environmental, social and governance factors that it believes could have a material negative or positive impact on the risk profiles of certain securities in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors. The frequency with which the Fund buys and sells securities will vary from year to year, depending on market conditions and the implementation of the tax aware strategy.