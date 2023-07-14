Home
TransWestern Institutional Short Duration Government Bond Fund

mutual fund
TWSGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
Short-Term U.S. Treasury Note
share class
Inst (TWSGX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$257 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 317.00%

Redemption Fee 0.25%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TWSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TransWestern Institutional Short Duration Government Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TransWestern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clifton Rowe

Fund Description

The Fund limits its investments and strategy so as to qualify for investment by state and nationally chartered banks, federal savings institutions, and federal credit unions under current applicable federal regulations.

The Fund invests 100% of its assets in liquid, high-quality fixed and variable rate U.S. Government bonds, cash and cash equivalents. Under current federal banking regulations, these U.S. Government bonds would receive a risk weighting of 0% to 20% for the purpose of calculating risk-based capital requirements. The Fund intends that a bank’s investment in the Fund would receive a 20% risk weighting for the purpose of this calculation.

The Fund defines U.S. Government bonds as (i) United States Treasury bills, notes, and bonds, (ii) obligations of Government Sponsored Entities (“GSEs”) such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”), and the Federal Home Loan Bank System (“FHLB”) and (iii) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) that are issued by and backed by mortgage collateral guaranteed by one or more of the aforementioned GSEs.

The Fund seeks to maintain limited credit risk by restricting its investments to those rated Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or AAA by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). In no event will the Fund purchase “whole loans,” “whole loan CMOs,” or non-GSE guaranteed corporate bonds or instruments.

The Fund seeks to maintain limited interest rate risk by typically maintaining average portfolio-level average effective duration within 12 months less than, or 6 months greater than, the Fund’s benchmark. Since inception, the benchmark index has maintained an effective duration of 1.42 and 2.98, and the Fund has stayed within a range of 1.27 to 2.82 years, Duration is a measure of sensitivity of a security’s (or fund’s) price to changes in interest rates. However, individual securities are purchased without restriction as to maturity or duration. The benchmark is comprised of a 50/50 combination of the Barclays Capital Short Treasury Index (which is composed of United States Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of 1 to 12 months) and the Barclays Capital MBS Index (which is composed of adjustable and fixed-rate MBS issued by GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC).

The Fund’s adviser delegates day-to-day execution of the Fund’s strategy to a subadviser. The adviser retains the ability to override the subadviser’s allocation of assets and its selection of specific securities if it believes an investment or allocation is not consistent with the Fund’s investment guidelines. The adviser is responsible for ongoing performance evaluation and monitoring of the subadviser. The subadviser buys securities to meet the Fund’s income goal and sells securities to adjust duration or to purchase other securities that the subadviser believes may perform better. The sub-adviser may engage in frequent trading of securities in managing the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

TWSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -1.8% 1.8% 58.23%
1 Yr -2.2% -7.1% 0.9% 43.04%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.8% -0.3% 23.68%
5 Yr -1.1%* -27.5% 1.4% 50.00%
10 Yr -0.9%* -14.9% 1.2% 48.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -10.4% -1.0% 43.59%
2021 -0.5% -3.3% -0.1% 14.10%
2020 0.5% -0.6% 1.9% 74.32%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 1.4% 52.78%
2018 -0.3% -27.5% 0.3% 80.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -5.1% 1.8% 49.37%
1 Yr -2.2% -7.1% 0.7% 34.18%
3 Yr -2.5%* -6.8% 0.5% 25.00%
5 Yr -1.1%* -27.5% 1.3% 52.78%
10 Yr -0.9%* -14.9% 1.3% 51.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -10.7% -1.0% 43.59%
2021 -0.5% -3.3% -0.1% 14.10%
2020 0.5% -0.6% 1.9% 74.32%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 1.4% 55.56%
2018 -0.3% -27.5% 0.4% 84.51%

NAV & Total Return History

TWSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TWSGX Category Low Category High TWSGX % Rank
Net Assets 257 M 1.74 M 26.3 B 58.02%
Number of Holdings 296 8 1432 36.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.4 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 66.25%
Weighting of Top 10 33.63% 13.9% 100.0% 52.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 6.69%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 6.10%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 5.45%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.28%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.14%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 4.99%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 4.95%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.81%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.81%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 4.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TWSGX % Rank
Bonds 		99.92% 82.13% 115.04% 33.75%
Cash 		0.08% -15.04% 17.87% 68.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 47.50%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 48.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWSGX % Rank
Securitized 		73.11% 0.00% 100.00% 27.50%
Government 		25.36% 0.00% 99.96% 61.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.53% 0.00% 16.80% 55.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 45.00%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 57.50%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 52.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWSGX % Rank
US 		99.92% 81.77% 115.04% 33.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 51.25%

TWSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.03% 4.45% 53.16%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 0.80% 71.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 28.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% 16.98%

Sales Fees

TWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.25% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 317.00% 0.00% 466.00% 77.78%

TWSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TWSGX Category Low Category High TWSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 82.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TWSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TWSGX Category Low Category High TWSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -0.78% 3.29% 85.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TWSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TWSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clifton Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2011

11.41

11.4%

Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Christopher Harms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Chris Harms is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Chris also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Intermediate Duration and Short Duration strategies. He has 38 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Chris was a senior vice president and managing director of an investment management team at CapitalSource Bank. Prior to CapitalSource, he was a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mackay Shields. Chris earned a BSBA from Villanova University and an MBA from Drexel University.

Daniel Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

