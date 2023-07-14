The fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in Maryland municipal securities, and at least 80% of the fund’s income is expected to be exempt from federal and Maryland state and local income taxes. The fund is a retail money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, credit quality, diversification, liquidity, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. In the opinion of T. Rowe Price, all securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk. The fund is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00 by investing in high quality U.S. dollar-denominated municipal money market securities. Money market securities are generally high-quality, short-term obligations issued by companies or governmental entities. The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7, such as certain variable and floating rate instruments). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.

In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among yields of various types and maturities of money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.

The fund may invest a significant portion of assets in securities that are not general obligations of the state. These may be issued by local governments or public authorities and are rated according to their particular creditworthiness, which may vary from the state’s general obligation securities. From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, and utilities, as well as private activity bonds (including industrial revenue bonds), which are municipal bonds issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and, in most cases, are not backed by the credit of the issuing municipality. The fund may at times invest more than 25% of its net assets overall in industrial revenue bonds, but investments in industrial revenue bonds related to the same industry may not exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets.

Due to seasonal variations in the supply of suitable Maryland municipal securities, the fund may invest in other municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal but not Maryland income taxes. While efforts will be made to minimize such investments, they could comprise up to 10% of the fund’s annual income.

In accordance with the requirements for “retail money market funds” under Rule 2a-7, the fund has implemented policies and procedures designed to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. The fund has also obtained assurances from financial intermediaries that sell the fund that they have developed adequate procedures to limit accounts to only those beneficially owned by natural persons. Any new investors wishing to purchase shares will be required to demonstrate eligibility (for example, by providing their Social Security number).

Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 30% of its total assets, the fund’s Board of Directors, in its discretion, may impose liquidity fees of up to 2% of the value of the shares redeemed or temporarily suspend redemptions from the fund for up to 10 business days during any 90-day period (i.e., a “redemption gate”). In addition, if the fund’s weekly liquid assets fall below 10% of its total assets at the end of any business day, the fund must impose a 1% liquidity fee on shareholder redemptions unless the fund’s Board of Directors determines that not doing so is in the best interests of the fund. Pursuant to Rule 2a-7, weekly liquid assets include cash, U.S. Treasuries, other government securities with remaining maturities of 60 days or less, or securities that mature or are subject to a demand feature within five business days.