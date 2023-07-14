Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.2%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$429 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
low price-to-sales ratio as compared to other companies in the same industry;
|
low ratio of enterprise value (the sum of the market value of the company’s shares plus interest-bearing debt and preferred stock, net of cash and cash equivalents) to EBITA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, and amortization), EBITDA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), or after-tax EBITA;
|
low stock price in relation to book value;
|
low price-to-earnings ratio;
|
low price-to-cash-flow ratio;
|
above-average dividend yield;
|
low financial leverage;
|
high returns on invested capital;
|
purchases of a company’s own stock by the company’s officers and directors;
|
company share repurchases;
|
a stock price that has declined significantly from its previous high price; and/or
|
small market capitalization.
|Period
|TWEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|12.75%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|90.23%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|91.36%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|86.71%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|81.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|TWEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|90.43%
|2021
|1.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|94.18%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|93.81%
|2019
|2.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|72.18%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|25.04%
|TWEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWEBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|429 M
|199 K
|133 B
|52.74%
|Number of Holdings
|171
|1
|9075
|25.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|50.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.74%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|35.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWEBX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.31%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|75.66%
|Cash
|4.18%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|22.03%
|Other
|0.50%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|11.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|40.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|32.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|36.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWEBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.44%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|7.93%
|Industrials
|17.61%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|9.69%
|Consumer Defense
|15.99%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|9.25%
|Healthcare
|14.27%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|35.13%
|Communication Services
|11.06%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|25.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.99%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|82.93%
|Technology
|4.66%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|96.15%
|Basic Materials
|4.41%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|70.59%
|Energy
|3.54%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|25.99%
|Utilities
|1.83%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|57.82%
|Real Estate
|0.22%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|62.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWEBX % Rank
|Non US
|57.71%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|6.83%
|US
|37.60%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|93.83%
|TWEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|39.68%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|99.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|9.77%
|TWEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TWEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TWEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|8.83%
|TWEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWEBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.93%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|32.93%
|TWEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TWEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWEBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|43.52%
|TWEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1999
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 1993
28.5
28.5%
John D. Spears joined Tweedy, Browne Company LLC in 1974 and is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and Vice President of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Mr. Spears studied at the Babson Institute of Business Administration, Drexel Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Thomas H. Shrager has been associated with Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1989 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is also the President and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Previously, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at Bear Stearns, and as a consultant for Arthur D. Little. He received a B.A. and an M.A. in International Affairs from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2007
14.86
14.9%
Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr. has been associated with the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1991 and is a Managing Director of the firm. Mr. Wyckoff is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Management Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Prior to joining the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, he held positions with Bessemer Trust, C.J. Lawrence, J&W Seligman, and Stillrock Management. He received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from the University of Florida School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2013
8.84
8.8%
John Jay Hill, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 2003. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he held positions with Banc of America Securities LLC, Credit Lyonnais Securities (USA) Inc., and Providence Capital, Inc. He received a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Roger R. de Bree has been associated with Tweedy since 2000. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked at ABN AMRO Bank and MeesPierson Inc., in addition to serving as an officer in the Royal Dutch Navy from 1986 to 1988. He received a B.B.A. from Nijenrode, the Netherlands School of Business in Breukelen, the Netherlands as well as an M.B.A. from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) at the University of Navarre in Barcelona, Spain.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Frank H. Hawrylak, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 1986. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked in the investment department at Royal Insurance. He received a B.S. from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2021
1.37
1.4%
Sean McDonald, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with the Adviser since 2009 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, Browne, he worked for The Capital Group Companies and held positions at Stonefield Josephson and Sanli Pastore & Hill. Mr. McDonald has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Prior to his undergraduate studies, Mr. McDonald served as an infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
