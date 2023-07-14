Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.4%
1 yr return
16.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
Net Assets
$16.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
57.3%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TWCUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|20.20%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|52.62%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|18.10%
|5 Yr
|8.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|13.35%
|10 Yr
|9.4%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|14.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|TWCUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|63.39%
|2021
|7.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|26.64%
|2020
|13.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|11.76%
|2019
|6.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|24.01%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|30.19%
|TWCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWCUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.6 B
|189 K
|222 B
|9.97%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|2
|3509
|47.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.4 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|7.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.25%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|11.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWCUX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.22%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|35.33%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|60.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|35.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|40.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|32.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|30.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWCUX % Rank
|Technology
|36.24%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|48.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.66%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|24.51%
|Healthcare
|12.75%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|48.85%
|Communication Services
|12.44%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|29.10%
|Financial Services
|10.73%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|34.51%
|Consumer Defense
|4.47%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|38.28%
|Industrials
|3.59%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|77.05%
|Energy
|0.91%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|40.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.21%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|71.89%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|51.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|77.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TWCUX % Rank
|US
|95.50%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|43.85%
|Non US
|3.72%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|43.93%
|TWCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|49.83%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|TWCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TWCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TWCUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|4.82%
|TWCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWCUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|40.21%
|TWCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TWCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TWCUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|62.23%
|TWCUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2005
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1997
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2008
13.45
13.5%
Dr. Li, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth, U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth and U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to his current role, he was an analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr portfolio. Before joining American Century Inv. in 2002, Mr. Li was a scientist/project manager for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science & Technology of China, a MBA from The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Univ. of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2008
13.45
13.5%
Keith Lee Mr. Lee, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. Prior, he was a senior analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr strategy. He joined American Century in 1998 and again in 2001. He started in the industry as an analyst for Oppenheimer funds in New York in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University, is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 05, 2013
8.82
8.8%
Jeffrey R. Bourke, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. He joined American Century Investments in 2007 as an analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2013. He has a bachelor’s of science degree in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University and an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
