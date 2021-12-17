Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TWCBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital World Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and securities of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers denominated in various currencies, including U.S. dollars. The fund will invest substantially in securities of issuers domiciled in a number of countries outside the United States, and such investments may include securities of issuers domiciled in developing countries. Normally, the fund invests substantially in investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB– or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). The fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser). Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The total return of the fund will be the result of interest income, changes in the market value of the fund’s investments and changes in the values of other currencies relative to the U.S. dollar.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TWCBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TWCBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TWCBX Category Low Category High TWCBX % Rank
Net Assets 9.53 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1921 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.63 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 17.11% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 6.93%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.55%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.28%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.27%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.18%
  6. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.03%
  7. CANADA (GOVERNMENT OF) 1.01%
  8. UNITED STATES TREASURY 0.97%
  9. CHINA PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF (GOVERNMENT) 0.95%
  10. GERMANY (FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF) 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TWCBX % Rank
Bonds 		93.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.93% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.58% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.68% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWCBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWCBX % Rank
US 		0.58% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWCBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.93% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.68% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWCBX % Rank
US 		49.05% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		44.57% N/A N/A N/A

TWCBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TWCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TWCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TWCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TWCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TWCBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TWCBX Category Low Category High TWCBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TWCBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TWCBX Category Low Category High TWCBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TWCBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TWCBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

