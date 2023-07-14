Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Short-Term Government Fund

TWACX | Fund

$8.92

$244 M

3.13%

$0.28

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 229.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TWACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Short-Term Government Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    309569
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gahagan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund buys short-term debt securities and will invest at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in investment-grade debt securities, including debt securities of U.S. companies, and non-U.S. government mortgage-backed, asset-backed and other fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers maintain a weighted average maturity of three years or less.
Securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. However, these agencies or instrumentalities are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. In general, securities issued by non-U.S. government entities such as corporations are backed only by the credit of the issuer.
To generate additional income, the fund may purchase securities, including mortgage dollar rolls, in advance through when-issued and forward commitment transactions. The fund may commit up to 35% of its total assets to such transactions.
The fund also may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, credit default swap agreements), in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, or in pre-refunded municipal securities, provided that such investments are in keeping with the fund’s investment objective.
When determining whether to sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, current and anticipated changes in interest rates, current valuation relative to alternatives in the market, general market conditions and any other factors deemed relevant by the portfolio managers.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

TWACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -1.8% 1.8% 64.56%
1 Yr -1.4% -7.1% 0.9% 22.78%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.8% -0.3% 17.11%
5 Yr -0.6%* -27.5% 1.4% 13.89%
10 Yr -0.7%* -14.9% 1.2% 28.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -10.4% -1.0% 14.10%
2021 -0.9% -3.3% -0.1% 41.03%
2020 0.7% -0.6% 1.9% 54.05%
2019 0.4% -0.4% 1.4% 33.33%
2018 0.0% -27.5% 0.3% 11.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -5.1% 1.8% 55.70%
1 Yr -1.4% -7.1% 0.7% 13.92%
3 Yr -2.4%* -6.8% 0.5% 18.42%
5 Yr -0.6%* -27.5% 1.3% 13.89%
10 Yr -0.7%* -14.9% 1.3% 33.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -10.7% -1.0% 14.10%
2021 -0.9% -3.3% -0.1% 41.03%
2020 0.7% -0.6% 1.9% 54.05%
2019 0.4% -0.4% 1.4% 33.33%
2018 0.0% -27.5% 0.4% 19.72%

NAV & Total Return History

TWACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TWACX Category Low Category High TWACX % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 1.74 M 26.3 B 71.60%
Number of Holdings 114 8 1432 66.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 56.25%
Weighting of Top 10 74.17% 13.9% 100.0% 9.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 15.96%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 12.33%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 10.97%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 10.03%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 9.89%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 9.89%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 9.89%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 9.89%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 9.89%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 9.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TWACX % Rank
Bonds 		97.44% 82.13% 115.04% 58.75%
Cash 		2.56% -15.04% 17.87% 42.50%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 88.75%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 86.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWACX % Rank
Government 		78.73% 0.00% 99.96% 32.50%
Securitized 		16.69% 0.00% 100.00% 66.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.77% 0.00% 16.80% 43.75%
Municipal 		1.81% 0.00% 6.22% 7.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 88.75%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 88.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWACX % Rank
US 		97.44% 81.77% 115.04% 57.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 88.75%

TWACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.03% 4.45% 11.39%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.03% 0.80% 87.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.50% 1.00% 50.00%

Trading Fees

TWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 229.00% 0.00% 466.00% 66.67%

TWACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TWACX Category Low Category High TWACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.13% 0.00% 3.17% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TWACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TWACX Category Low Category High TWACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -0.78% 3.29% 97.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TWACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TWACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Dan Shiffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2004

18.01

18.0%

Shiffman is vice president and portfolio manager, and he joined American Century in May 2004 as a senior structured securities analyst. Prior to joining American Century, he was an investment officer at CalPERS from August 1996 to April 2004. He has a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of California – Berkeley and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

James Platz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Platz is vice president and a senior portfolio manager with American Century, his employer since October 2003. Prior to joining American Century, Platz was a vice president, senior portfolio manager for Standish Mellon Asset Management, formerly Certus Asset Advisors, since August 1995. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and political economies of industrial societies from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Van Gelderen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2021

0.99

1.0%

Mr. Van Gelderen joined Guggenheim in 2014, as Managing Director focusing on structured products and asset backed securities. Prior to joining Guggenheim, he worked as a senior portfolio manager for structured products at ADH Investment Management and Stark Investments from 2007 to 2013 in San Francisco and Milwaukee. Prior to Stark, Mr. Van Gelderen worked in whole loan transaction management at Countrywide Securities Corporation and began his career as a corporate attorney at Thelen, Reid & Priest. Mr. Van Gelderen received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and B.A. in English from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

