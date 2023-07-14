Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$871 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 124.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TWAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thrivent International Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thrivent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

TWAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 2.1% 19.2% 48.02%
1 Yr 16.0% -20.6% 27.8% 66.76%
3 Yr 2.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 68.55%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 83.63%
10 Yr 0.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 74.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -43.6% 71.3% 76.07%
2021 2.1% -15.4% 9.4% 55.57%
2020 0.7% -10.4% 121.9% 92.31%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 73.68%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% 0.0% 70.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -16.4% 19.2% 47.88%
1 Yr 16.0% -27.2% 27.8% 62.54%
3 Yr 2.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 67.73%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 85.00%
10 Yr 0.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 88.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -43.6% 71.3% 76.07%
2021 2.1% -15.4% 9.4% 55.57%
2020 0.7% -10.4% 121.9% 92.31%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 73.68%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% 0.0% 78.75%

NAV & Total Return History

TWAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TWAAX Category Low Category High TWAAX % Rank
Net Assets 871 M 1.02 M 369 B 45.24%
Number of Holdings 1110 1 10801 7.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 202 M 0 34.5 B 44.01%
Weighting of Top 10 22.00% 1.9% 101.9% 55.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future Mar 22 9.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TWAAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.26% 0.00% 122.60% 2.96%
Other 		0.13% -16.47% 17.36% 17.91%
Bonds 		0.08% -10.79% 71.30% 9.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 44.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 39.35%
Cash 		-0.47% -65.15% 100.00% 95.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWAAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.75% 0.00% 47.75% 37.27%
Industrials 		17.12% 5.17% 99.49% 19.28%
Healthcare 		10.54% 0.00% 21.01% 67.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.47% 0.00% 36.36% 42.16%
Technology 		9.31% 0.00% 36.32% 67.19%
Basic Materials 		9.23% 0.00% 23.86% 27.77%
Consumer Defense 		7.87% 0.00% 32.29% 77.27%
Energy 		7.03% 0.00% 16.89% 13.96%
Communication Services 		5.49% 0.00% 21.69% 61.73%
Real Estate 		2.36% 0.00% 14.59% 40.29%
Utilities 		1.83% 0.00% 13.68% 67.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWAAX % Rank
Non US 		99.94% 0.00% 125.24% 2.82%
US 		0.32% -7.78% 68.98% 89.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWAAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		98.99% 0.00% 100.00% 64.93%
Government 		1.01% 0.00% 44.25% 7.86%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.61% 99.96% 53.33%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 38.28%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 38.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWAAX % Rank
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 14.08% 4.37%
US 		0.03% -0.01% 71.30% 8.74%

TWAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TWAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.02% 26.51% 26.73%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.60% 50.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.22%
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 1.00% 4.59%

Sales Fees

TWAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 3.50% 5.75% 91.21%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TWAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TWAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 124.00% 2.00% 247.00% 93.73%

TWAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TWAAX Category Low Category High TWAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.52% 0.00% 13.15% 73.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TWAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TWAAX Category Low Category High TWAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -0.93% 6.38% 66.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TWAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TWAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Noah Monsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Mr. Monsen has been with Thrivent Financial since 2000 and has served in an investment management capacity since 2008.

Brian Bomgren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Mr. Bomgren has been with Thrivent Financial since 2006 and is currently a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

