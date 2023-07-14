Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|TVVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|85.36%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|52.76%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|71.16%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|70.87%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|84.62%
* Annualized
|TVVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.54 M
|1 M
|151 B
|99.18%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|2
|1727
|38.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.02 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|98.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.73%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|78.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.56%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|43.27%
|Other
|0.87%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|1.97%
|Cash
|0.57%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|71.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|92.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|91.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|92.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.58%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|65.68%
|Healthcare
|14.54%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|79.29%
|Industrials
|13.76%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|20.71%
|Consumer Defense
|12.32%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|15.68%
|Technology
|11.30%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|42.08%
|Utilities
|5.82%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|30.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.49%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|54.62%
|Energy
|5.38%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|77.06%
|Communication Services
|5.28%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|56.52%
|Real Estate
|5.08%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|19.31%
|Basic Materials
|3.44%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|47.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVVIX % Rank
|US
|96.26%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|31.86%
|Non US
|2.30%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|62.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TVVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.39%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|97.55%
|TVVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TVVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|68.73%
|TVVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Burak Hurmeydan, Ph.D., is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Dr. Hurmeydan joined Guggenheim in 2011 as an Analyst of Quantitative Strategies. Before joining Guggenheim, he was a Quantitative Risk/Research Analyst with Citadel Asset Management from 2008 to 2009. He earned his B.S. in Economics from Eastern Mediterranean University and an M.S. degree in Economics from Louisiana State University. Dr. Hurmeydan earned a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialization in Financial Econometrics from Louisiana State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners, has co-managed Series D since July 2020. Mr. Makin joined Guggenheim Partners in 2011 and has over 20 years’ experience in the financial markets across a variety of fields including portfolio management, risk and performance management, product development and trade execution. He currently oversees strategy implementation, working with co-portfolio managers, research analysts and traders to manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he has worked as a Senior Equity Analyst at ABN-AMRO in New York where he covered and published research on global telecom companies. Mr. Makin holds a BA in European History from the University of Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
