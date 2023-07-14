The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the total return performance (before fees and expenses) of the Value Index. The Value Index consists of common stock of companies, and units of beneficial ownership in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), in the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index SM that have been selected for inclusion in the Index by a systematic, rules-based process that uses Guggenheim Investments’ Required Business Performance ® (RBP ® ) Probability scores (as defined below). S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or an affiliate (as index calculation agent) is responsible for the daily calculation and operations of the Value Index. The RBP ® Probability scores are derived from a quantitative process of Guggenheim Investments. The RBP ® Probability scores are intended to measure the future business performance required of a company to support its stock price and to indicate the probability that the company will actually achieve that performance. The Value Index seeks to select stocks from the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index SM to achieve a maximum weighted average RBP ® Probability score while also achieving certain characteristics similar the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index SM (such as market capitalization and valuation) within constraints designed to limit risk relative to the Dow Jones U.S. Large- Cap Value Total Stock Market Index SM (such as tracking error). As of December 31, 2021, the Value Index was composed of 91 securities. The number of securities comprising the Value Index is subject to change from time to time. A description of the Index’s methodology and performance is available directly from Guggenheim Investments (http://www.rbpinstitute.com). The Fund will generally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. Under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable (that is, in instances when a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or due to legal restrictions (for instance tax or other diversification requirements that apply to the Fund but not the Index or the Investment Manager is restricted from purchasing securities of a particular company on behalf of the Fund)) to purchase all of the securities in the Index or amounts of such securities in proportion to their weighting in the Index, the Investment Manager will utilize a sampling methodology, or will invest a portion of the assets in total return swaps or similar derivatives to obtain the desired exposure. Sampling means that quantitative analysis is used to select securities that represent a sample of the securities in the Index with a similar investment profile as the Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large-capitalization companies that comprise the Index at the time of initial purchase. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Index is rebalanced quarterly. In addition, the Index is reviewed on an ongoing basis to account for corporate actions such as mergers or de-listings. The Investment Manager may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Large-capitalization companies are those that constitute the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index SM . As of December 31, 2021, market capitalizations of companies included in the Value Index ranged from approximately $7.2 billion to $667.8 billion. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks and REITs not included in the Index, but which the Investment Manager believes will help the Fund track the Index, as well as in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures, put and call options, interest rate, index and total return swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. Such investments are intended to improve liquidity, reduce transaction costs and help the Fund stay fully invested, or obtain the desired exposure to securities comprising the Index, and are not intended to be used for hedging or speculative investment purposes. The Investment Manager does not invest Fund assets based on its opinion of a security, instrument or company. The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or sector to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated. The Board may change the Fund’s investment objective, investment strategy, Index and other policies without shareholder notice or approval, except as otherwise indicated. Due to its investment strategies, the turnover rate of the Fund should generally be similar to the turnover rate of the Index. As a result, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and additional capital gains liabilities than for a fund with a buy and hold strategy. Higher transaction costs may negatively impact the Fund’s performance. Under adverse, unstable or abnormal market conditions, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.