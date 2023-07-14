Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund currently defines small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those within the market capitalization range comprised by the Russell 2500 Index – Total Return. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index – Total Return was approximately $14 million to $33 billion. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index – Total Return changes over time and, as a result, the capitalization range of companies in which the Fund invests will also change. The Fund may change the definition of what constitutes “small- and mid-capitalization companies” without advance notice to shareholders.

The Fund expects to invest primarily in domestic common stocks. However, the Fund may own foreign common stocks which, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), offer prospects for meeting the Fund’s investment goals.

With its core approach to stock selection, the Fund seeks to invest in a broadly diversified portfolio of companies the Fund categorizes as basic values, consistent earners, and emerging franchises, as described in more detail below. The relative proportions of securities invested in each of those categories will vary over time.

Thornburg primarily takes a bottom-up, fundamental view in determining the attractiveness of individual securities and in making investment decisions. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:

•earnings growth potential

•durable business model

•industry growth potential

•innovation driving the potential to disrupt entrenched competitors

•intrinsic value appreciation potential

•potential size of addressable market

•management strength

•leverage

•return on invested capital

•valuation metrics, including: price/earnings (“PE”) ratio; enterprise value/revenue ratio; PE/growth rate ratio, enterprise value/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio; and free cash flow yield.

The Fund categorizes its investments in the following three categories:

Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.

Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth and profitability, and consistent cash flow and/or dividends.

Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

The Fund selects foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in countries whose currencies are freely convertible into U.S. dollars, or in companies in other countries whose business is conducted primarily in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.