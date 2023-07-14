Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$561 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 2.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TVLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|54.34%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|44.35%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|35.36%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|50.50%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|48.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|TVLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|32.21%
|2021
|7.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|59.62%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|50.71%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|61.93%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|60.06%
|Period
|TVLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|51.90%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|41.92%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|35.31%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|60.96%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|80.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|TVLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|32.21%
|2021
|7.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|59.62%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|50.62%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|62.48%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|76.44%
|TVLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|561 M
|1 M
|151 B
|58.40%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|1727
|82.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|178 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|56.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.27%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|34.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.36%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|29.39%
|Cash
|0.64%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|68.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|75.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|72.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|73.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|74.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVLCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.74%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|58.83%
|Healthcare
|15.37%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|70.21%
|Industrials
|13.81%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|20.46%
|Basic Materials
|11.33%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|2.39%
|Energy
|10.59%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|18.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.52%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|19.06%
|Technology
|8.38%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|75.17%
|Communication Services
|5.20%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|57.18%
|Consumer Defense
|4.37%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|86.63%
|Real Estate
|2.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|62.38%
|Utilities
|1.68%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|82.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVLCX % Rank
|US
|95.66%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|34.98%
|Non US
|3.70%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|51.97%
|TVLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.46%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|2.52%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|95.12%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|66.36%
|TVLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|79.02%
|TVLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TVLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|49.18%
|TVLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|57.20%
|TVLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TVLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|91.61%
|TVLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.491
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2012
|$0.022
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2012
10.14
10.1%
Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2014
7.46
7.5%
Mr. Ropp joined BHMS in 2001 from Frost Securities, where he was a senior equity analyst and served as managing director of the Energy Group. He served in management positions at Shell Oil Company and as a securities analyst in the energy sector at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Friedrichs, Inc. prior to joining Frost Securities. Mr. Ropp received a Wall Street Journal “Best On The Street” listing in 2001 for his coverage of the secondary oil sector. Mr. Ropp graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He received an MBA, as well as an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tulane University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Mr. Ganucheau joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 from Clover Partners, LP, where he served on the management team for several funds, including a financial sector fund. Prior to his tenure at Clover Partners, Mr. Ganucheau served as a securities analyst at GSB Investment Management, where he began his career in the investment industry. Mr. Ganucheau graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BBA in Accounting and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
