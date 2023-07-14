The Fund normally invests in equity securities of large- and mid-cap companies (generally, companies with market capitalizations of approximately $2.5 billion or higher) that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC d/b/a Barrow Hanley Global Investors (“Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, believes are undervalued. As part of this strategy, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in foreign equity securities. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and depositary receipts. Barrow Hanley uses traditional methods of stock selection — research and analysis — to identify securities it believes are undervalued and searches for companies that have price to earnings and price to book ratios below the market and that have above average dividend yields.

Although the Fund may also focus its investments within certain sectors, Barrow Hanley uses risk management tools to prevent over-exposure to particular market segments. Barrow Hanley is a “bottom-up” value manager, meaning it analyzes the fundamentals of companies one at a time rather than focusing on broader market themes.