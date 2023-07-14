Home
TVLCX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.39 -0.06 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (TVLYX) Primary A (TVLAX) Inst (TVLIX) C (TVLCX) Retirement (TVLRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$561 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TVLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Giambrone

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests in equity securities of large- and mid-cap companies (generally, companies with market capitalizations of approximately $2.5 billion or higher) that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC d/b/a Barrow Hanley Global Investors (“Barrow Hanley”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, believes are undervalued. As part of this strategy, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in foreign equity securities. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks and depositary receipts. Barrow Hanley uses traditional methods of stock selection — research and analysis — to identify securities it believes are undervalued and searches for companies that have price to earnings and price to book ratios below the market and that have above average dividend yields.
Although the Fund may also focus its investments within certain sectors, Barrow Hanley uses risk management tools to prevent over-exposure to particular market segments. Barrow Hanley is a “bottom-up” value manager, meaning it analyzes the fundamentals of companies one at a time rather than focusing on broader market themes.
Barrow Hanley generally considers selling a security when it reaches fair value estimate, when earnings forecasts do not appear to justify the current price, when there has been or there is an expectation of an adverse change in the company’s fundamentals, or when other investment opportunities appear more attractive.
Read More

TVLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TVLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.6% 215.2% 54.34%
1 Yr 4.7% -58.6% 197.5% 44.35%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 35.36%
5 Yr 0.5%* -15.4% 29.3% 50.50%
10 Yr 2.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 48.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TVLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -65.1% 22.3% 32.21%
2021 7.0% -25.3% 25.5% 59.62%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 50.71%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 61.93%
2018 -3.8% -9.4% 3.1% 60.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TVLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.6% 215.2% 51.90%
1 Yr 4.7% -58.6% 197.5% 41.92%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 35.31%
5 Yr 0.5%* -15.2% 31.9% 60.96%
10 Yr 2.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 80.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TVLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -65.1% 22.3% 32.21%
2021 7.0% -25.3% 25.5% 59.62%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 50.62%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 62.48%
2018 -3.8% -8.9% 3.3% 76.44%

NAV & Total Return History

TVLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TVLCX Category Low Category High TVLCX % Rank
Net Assets 561 M 1 M 151 B 58.40%
Number of Holdings 47 2 1727 82.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 178 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 56.24%
Weighting of Top 10 31.27% 5.0% 99.2% 34.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hess Corp 3.65%
  2. Anthem Inc 3.44%
  3. American International Group Inc 3.31%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.30%
  5. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc 3.28%
  6. Advance Auto Parts Inc 3.19%
  7. CVS Health Corp 3.18%
  8. Lennar Corp 3.15%
  9. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc 3.14%
  10. Merck & Co Inc 3.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TVLCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% 28.02% 125.26% 29.39%
Cash 		0.64% -88.20% 71.98% 68.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 75.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 72.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 73.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 74.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TVLCX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.74% 0.00% 58.05% 58.83%
Healthcare 		15.37% 0.00% 30.08% 70.21%
Industrials 		13.81% 0.00% 42.76% 20.46%
Basic Materials 		11.33% 0.00% 21.69% 2.39%
Energy 		10.59% 0.00% 54.00% 18.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.52% 0.00% 22.74% 19.06%
Technology 		8.38% 0.00% 54.02% 75.17%
Communication Services 		5.20% 0.00% 26.58% 57.18%
Consumer Defense 		4.37% 0.00% 34.10% 86.63%
Real Estate 		2.00% 0.00% 90.54% 62.38%
Utilities 		1.68% 0.00% 27.04% 82.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TVLCX % Rank
US 		95.66% 24.51% 121.23% 34.98%
Non US 		3.70% 0.00% 41.42% 51.97%

TVLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TVLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.46% 0.04% 45.41% 2.52%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 60.69%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.12%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 66.36%

Sales Fees

TVLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 79.02%

Trading Fees

TVLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TVLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 488.00% 49.18%

TVLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TVLCX Category Low Category High TVLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 41.90% 57.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TVLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TVLCX Category Low Category High TVLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -1.51% 4.28% 91.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TVLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TVLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Giambrone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2012

10.14

10.1%

Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago

R. Ropp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2014

7.46

7.5%

Mr. Ropp joined BHMS in 2001 from Frost Securities, where he was a senior equity analyst and served as managing director of the Energy Group. He served in management positions at Shell Oil Company and as a securities analyst in the energy sector at Howard, Weil, Labouisse, Friedrichs, Inc. prior to joining Frost Securities. Mr. Ropp received a Wall Street Journal “Best On The Street” listing in 2001 for his coverage of the secondary oil sector. Mr. Ropp graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He received an MBA, as well as an MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Tulane University.

David Ganucheau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Mr. Ganucheau joined Barrow Hanley in 2004 from Clover Partners, LP, where he served on the management team for several funds, including a financial sector fund. Prior to his tenure at Clover Partners, Mr. Ganucheau served as a securities analyst at GSB Investment Management, where he began his career in the investment industry. Mr. Ganucheau graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BBA in Accounting and is a member of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

