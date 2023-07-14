Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.6%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$654 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund currently defines small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those within the market capitalization range comprised by the Russell 2500 Index – Total Return. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index – Total Return was approximately $14 million to $33 billion. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index – Total Return changes over time and, as a result, the capitalization range of companies in which the Fund invests will also change. The Fund may change the definition of what constitutes “small- and mid-capitalization companies” without advance notice to shareholders.
The Fund expects to invest primarily in domestic common stocks. However, the Fund may own foreign common stocks which, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), offer prospects for meeting the Fund’s investment goals.
With its core approach to stock selection, the Fund seeks to invest in a broadly diversified portfolio of companies the Fund categorizes as basic values, consistent earners, and emerging franchises, as described in more detail below. The relative proportions of securities invested in each of those categories will vary over time.
Thornburg primarily takes a bottom-up, fundamental view in determining the attractiveness of individual securities and in making investment decisions. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:
•earnings growth potential
•durable business model
•industry growth potential
•innovation driving the potential to disrupt entrenched competitors
•intrinsic value appreciation potential
•potential size of addressable market
•management strength
•leverage
•return on invested capital
•valuation metrics, including: price/earnings (“PE”) ratio; enterprise value/revenue ratio; PE/growth rate ratio, enterprise value/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio; and free cash flow yield.
The Fund categorizes its investments in the following three categories:
Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.
Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth and profitability, and consistent cash flow and/or dividends.
Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.
Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.
The Fund selects foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in countries whose currencies are freely convertible into U.S. dollars, or in companies in other countries whose business is conducted primarily in U.S. dollars.
The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.
The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
|Period
|TVIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|90.81%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|76.63%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|91.78%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|84.32%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|32.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|TVIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|32.17%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|98.68%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|47.30%
|2019
|6.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|16.23%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|32.33%
|TVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|654 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|59.36%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|4154
|76.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|288 K
|270 B
|61.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.49%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|59.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVIFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.64%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|58.51%
|Cash
|1.36%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|39.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|76.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|76.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|74.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|74.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVIFX % Rank
|Technology
|18.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.26%
|Industrials
|17.50%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|4.34%
|Financial Services
|12.38%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|75.57%
|Basic Materials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|1.60%
|Healthcare
|9.19%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|93.15%
|Energy
|8.89%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|3.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|87.44%
|Real Estate
|5.47%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|5.94%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|87.29%
|Communication Services
|3.29%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|91.40%
|Utilities
|2.58%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|52.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVIFX % Rank
|US
|95.24%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|60.99%
|Non US
|3.40%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|35.33%
|TVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|32.03%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|93.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.99%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|62.37%
|TVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|66.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TVIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|45.50%
|TVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.48%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|22.67%
|TVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.26%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|73.95%
|TVIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.499
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2008
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2007
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2007
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2000
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Steven Klopukh is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to lead Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Steven worked at Allianz Global Investors, where he spent 18 years, most recently as a director and lead portfolio manager U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. While at Allianz Global Investors, Steven managed the top-performing AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund as lead portfolio manager since 2014. With over 20 years of investment industry experience, Steven was also vice president and fundamental equity analyst at CDC Investment Management Corp., where he collaborated on quantitatively enhanced, risk targeted large-cap core and market-neutral equity strategies. Before that, he was in the investment banking associate program at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, where he was involved in M&A, debt and equity capital raising, and consumer products corporate finance. Steven has a BS, magna cum laude, from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Tim McCarthy is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to co-manage Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment growth strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Tim spent 17 years at Allianz Global Investors, where he was senior portfolio manager and director and performed research responsibilities for the U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. He was also a portfolio manager and analyst on the Small-Cap team and a member of the Quantitative Analytics & Risk Strategy group. His extensive investment-industry experi-ence includes serving as a portfolio product specialist at FactSet Research Systems, where he held responsibilities for portfolio construction, risk analysis, and performance. Tim holds a BS in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Vermont. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
