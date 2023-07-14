Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim RBP® Large-Cap Defensive Fund

mutual fund
TVFDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.91 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TVDAX) Primary Other (TVFDX) Inst (TVIDX) C (TVDCX)
TVFDX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim RBP® Large-Cap Defensive Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.91 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TVDAX) Primary Other (TVFDX) Inst (TVIDX) C (TVDCX)
TVFDX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim RBP® Large-Cap Defensive Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.91 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TVDAX) Primary Other (TVFDX) Inst (TVIDX) C (TVDCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim RBP® Large-Cap Defensive Fund

TVFDX | Fund

$9.91

$9.97 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$9.97 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 123.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim RBP® Large-Cap Defensive Fund

TVFDX | Fund

$9.91

$9.97 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.76%

TVFDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim RBP® Large-Cap Defensive Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Farhan Sharaff

Fund Description

The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the total return performance (before fees and expenses) of the Defensive Index. The Defensive Index consists of common stock of companies, and units of beneficial ownership in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), in the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market IndexSM that have been selected for inclusion in the Index by a systematic, rules-based process that uses Guggenheim Investments’ Required Business Performance® (RBP®) Probability scores (as defined below). S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or an affiliate (as index calculation agent) is responsible for the daily calculation and operations of the Defensive Index. The RBP® Probability scores are derived from a quantitative process of Guggenheim Investments. The RBP® Probability scores are intended to measure the future business performance required of a company to support its stock price and to indicate the probability that the company will actually achieve that performance. The Defensive Index seeks to select stocks from the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market IndexSM to achieve a maximum weighted average RBP® Probability score while also achieving below average economic and market sensitivity relative to the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market IndexSM and certain characteristics similar to the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market IndexSM (such as market capitalization and valuation) within constraints designed to limit risk relative to the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market IndexSM (such as tracking error). As of December 31, 2021, the Defensive Index was composed of 55 securities. The number of securities comprising the Defensive Index is subject to change from time to time. A description of the Index’s methodology and performance is available directly from Guggenheim Investments (http://www.rbpinstitute.com).The Fund will generally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. Under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable (that is, in instances when a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or due to legal restrictions (for instance tax or other diversification requirements that apply to the Fund but not the Index or the Investment Manager is restricted from purchasing securities of a particular company on behalf of the Fund)) to purchase all of the securities in the Index or amounts of such securities in proportion to their weighting in the Index, the Investment Manager will utilize a sampling methodology, or will invest a portion of the assets in total return swaps or similar derivatives to obtain the desired exposure. Sampling means that quantitative analysis is used to select securities that represent a sample of the securities in the Index with a similar investment profile as the Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large-capitalization companies that comprise the Index at the time of initial purchase. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Index is rebalanced quarterly. In addition, the Index is reviewed on an ongoing basis to account for corporate actions such as mergers or de-listings. The Investment Manager may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Large-capitalization companies are those that constitute the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market IndexSM. As of December 31, 2021, market capitalizations of companies included in the Defensive Index ranged from approximately $8.2 billion to $2.9 trillion.The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks and REITs not included in the Index, but which the Investment Manager believes will help the Fund track the Index, as well as in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures, put and call options, interest rate, index and total return swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. Such investments are intended to improve liquidity, reduce transaction costs and help the Fund stay fully invested, or obtain the desired exposure to securities comprising the Index, and are not intended to be used for hedging or speculative investment purposes. The Investment Manager does not invest Fund assets based on its opinion of a security, instrument or company.The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or sector to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated. The Board may change the Fund’s investment objective, investment strategy, Index and other policies without shareholder notice or approval, except as otherwise indicated.Due to its investment strategies, the turnover rate of the Fund should generally be similar to the turnover rate of the Index. As a result, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and additional capital gains liabilities than for a fund with a buy and hold strategy. Higher transaction costs may negatively impact the Fund’s performance.Under adverse, unstable or abnormal market conditions, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.
Read More

TVFDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TVFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -14.3% 35.6% 62.25%
1 Yr 10.7% -55.6% 38.6% 51.62%
3 Yr -2.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.06%
5 Yr -3.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 88.94%
10 Yr -2.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 93.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TVFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -64.5% 28.9% 65.78%
2021 -1.7% -20.5% 152.6% 95.50%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 87.73%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 55.54%
2018 -4.3% -13.5% 12.6% 81.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TVFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -20.5% 35.6% 56.18%
1 Yr 10.7% -55.6% 40.3% 43.17%
3 Yr -2.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 89.90%
5 Yr -3.9%* -29.9% 97.0% 91.67%
10 Yr -2.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 97.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TVFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -64.5% 28.9% 65.86%
2021 -1.7% -20.5% 152.6% 95.50%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 87.65%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 56.04%
2018 -4.3% -10.9% 12.6% 89.40%

NAV & Total Return History

TVFDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TVFDX Category Low Category High TVFDX % Rank
Net Assets 9.97 M 177 K 1.21 T 98.35%
Number of Holdings 62 2 4154 69.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.18 M 288 K 270 B 97.00%
Weighting of Top 10 37.16% 1.8% 106.2% 27.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.88%
  2. Apple Inc 6.00%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.19%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.75%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.07%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 2.45%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 2.45%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.33%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.32%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TVFDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.24% 0.00% 130.24% 41.79%
Cash 		0.48% -102.29% 100.00% 67.22%
Other 		0.27% -13.91% 134.98% 4.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 75.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 73.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 73.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TVFDX % Rank
Technology 		24.06% 0.00% 48.94% 53.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 0.00% 30.33% 6.85%
Healthcare 		12.13% 0.00% 60.70% 85.16%
Consumer Defense 		11.18% 0.00% 47.71% 7.91%
Financial Services 		11.01% 0.00% 55.59% 87.75%
Communication Services 		7.75% 0.00% 27.94% 62.63%
Utilities 		7.50% 0.00% 20.91% 3.96%
Industrials 		6.22% 0.00% 29.90% 93.46%
Real Estate 		5.97% 0.00% 31.91% 5.10%
Energy 		0.07% 0.00% 41.64% 84.55%
Basic Materials 		0.04% 0.00% 25.70% 93.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TVFDX % Rank
US 		97.81% 0.00% 127.77% 35.03%
Non US 		1.43% 0.00% 32.38% 54.84%

TVFDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TVFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.76% 0.01% 49.27% 2.07%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 90.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TVFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TVFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TVFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 123.00% 0.00% 496.00% 94.05%

TVFDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TVFDX Category Low Category High TVFDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 88.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TVFDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TVFDX Category Low Category High TVFDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -54.00% 6.06% 83.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TVFDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TVFDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Farhan Sharaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.

Burak Hurmeydan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Burak Hurmeydan, Ph.D., is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Dr. Hurmeydan joined Guggenheim in 2011 as an Analyst of Quantitative Strategies. Before joining Guggenheim, he was a Quantitative Risk/Research Analyst with Citadel Asset Management from 2008 to 2009. He earned his B.S. in Economics from Eastern Mediterranean University and an M.S. degree in Economics from Louisiana State University. Dr. Hurmeydan earned a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialization in Financial Econometrics from Louisiana State University.

Douglas Makin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners, has co-managed Series D since July 2020. Mr. Makin joined Guggenheim Partners in 2011 and has over 20 years’ experience in the financial markets across a variety of fields including portfolio management, risk and performance management, product development and trade execution. He currently oversees strategy implementation, working with co-portfolio managers, research analysts and traders to manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he has worked as a Senior Equity Analyst at ABN-AMRO in New York where he covered and published research on global telecom companies. Mr. Makin holds a BA in European History from the University of Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×