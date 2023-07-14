Home
Trending ETFs

Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
TVCFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$53.14 -0.43 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TVAFX) Primary C (TVCFX) Inst (TVIFX) Retirement (TVRFX) Retirement (TVRRX) Retirement (TVIRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund

TVCFX | Fund

$53.14

$654 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$654 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TVCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thornburg
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Klopukh

TVCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TVCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -14.3% 35.6% 92.39%
1 Yr 5.4% -55.6% 38.6% 79.79%
3 Yr -6.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 95.62%
5 Yr -4.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 89.69%
10 Yr 3.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 43.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TVCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -64.5% 28.9% 40.59%
2021 -10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 99.38%
2020 3.7% -13.9% 183.6% 51.41%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 27.64%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 33.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TVCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -20.5% 35.6% 83.11%
1 Yr 5.4% -55.6% 40.3% 70.72%
3 Yr -6.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 95.51%
5 Yr -4.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 92.88%
10 Yr 3.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 77.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TVCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -64.5% 28.9% 40.67%
2021 -10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 99.38%
2020 3.7% -13.9% 183.6% 51.33%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.23%
2018 -2.2% -10.9% 12.6% 60.34%

NAV & Total Return History

TVCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TVCFX Category Low Category High TVCFX % Rank
Net Assets 654 M 177 K 1.21 T 59.28%
Number of Holdings 55 2 4154 76.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M 288 K 270 B 61.29%
Weighting of Top 10 29.49% 1.8% 106.2% 59.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.49%
  2. Nomad Foods Ltd 5.09%
  3. Facebook Inc A 4.97%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.79%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 4.43%
  6. Apple Inc 4.39%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.36%
  8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.14%
  9. Thornburg Capital Management 4.00%
  10. Quanta Services Inc 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TVCFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.64% 0.00% 130.24% 58.44%
Cash 		1.36% -102.29% 100.00% 39.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 75.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 75.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 73.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 73.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TVCFX % Rank
Technology 		18.04% 0.00% 48.94% 83.18%
Industrials 		17.50% 0.00% 29.90% 4.26%
Financial Services 		12.38% 0.00% 55.59% 75.49%
Basic Materials 		10.90% 0.00% 25.70% 1.52%
Healthcare 		9.19% 0.00% 60.70% 93.07%
Energy 		8.89% 0.00% 41.64% 3.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.05% 0.00% 30.33% 87.37%
Real Estate 		5.47% 0.00% 31.91% 5.86%
Consumer Defense 		4.70% 0.00% 47.71% 87.21%
Communication Services 		3.29% 0.00% 27.94% 91.32%
Utilities 		2.58% 0.00% 20.91% 52.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TVCFX % Rank
US 		95.24% 0.00% 127.77% 60.92%
Non US 		3.40% 0.00% 32.38% 35.26%

TVCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TVCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.15% 0.01% 49.27% 4.44%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.00% 93.23%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.94%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 62.11%

Sales Fees

TVCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 76.92%

Trading Fees

TVCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TVCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 45.34%

TVCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TVCFX Category Low Category High TVCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 88.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TVCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TVCFX Category Low Category High TVCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -54.00% 6.06% 97.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TVCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TVCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Klopukh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Steven Klopukh is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to lead Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Steven worked at Allianz Global Investors, where he spent 18 years, most recently as a director and lead portfolio manager U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. While at Allianz Global Investors, Steven managed the top-performing AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund as lead portfolio manager since 2014. With over 20 years of investment industry experience, Steven was also vice president and fundamental equity analyst at CDC Investment Management Corp., where he collaborated on quantitatively enhanced, risk targeted large-cap core and market-neutral equity strategies. Before that, he was in the investment banking associate program at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, where he was involved in M&A, debt and equity capital raising, and consumer products corporate finance. Steven has a BS, magna cum laude, from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tim McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Tim McCarthy is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to co-manage Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment growth strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Tim spent 17 years at Allianz Global Investors, where he was senior portfolio manager and director and performed research responsibilities for the U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. He was also a portfolio manager and analyst on the Small-Cap team and a member of the Quantitative Analytics & Risk Strategy group. His extensive investment-industry experi-ence includes serving as a portfolio product specialist at FactSet Research Systems, where he held responsibilities for portfolio construction, risk analysis, and performance. Tim holds a BS in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Vermont. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

