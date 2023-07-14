Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$654 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 2.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TVCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|92.39%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|79.79%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|95.62%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|89.69%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|43.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|TVCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|40.59%
|2021
|-10.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|99.38%
|2020
|3.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|51.41%
|2019
|6.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|27.64%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|33.66%
|Period
|TVCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|83.11%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|70.72%
|3 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|95.51%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|92.88%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|77.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|TVCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|40.67%
|2021
|-10.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|99.38%
|2020
|3.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|51.33%
|2019
|6.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|28.23%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|60.34%
|TVCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|654 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|59.28%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|4154
|76.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|288 K
|270 B
|61.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.49%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|59.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVCFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.64%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|58.44%
|Cash
|1.36%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|39.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|75.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|75.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|73.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|73.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVCFX % Rank
|Technology
|18.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.18%
|Industrials
|17.50%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|4.26%
|Financial Services
|12.38%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|75.49%
|Basic Materials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|1.52%
|Healthcare
|9.19%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|93.07%
|Energy
|8.89%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|3.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|87.37%
|Real Estate
|5.47%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|5.86%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|87.21%
|Communication Services
|3.29%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|91.32%
|Utilities
|2.58%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|52.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TVCFX % Rank
|US
|95.24%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|60.92%
|Non US
|3.40%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|35.26%
|TVCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.15%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|4.44%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|93.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|95.94%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|62.11%
|TVCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|76.92%
|TVCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TVCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|45.34%
|TVCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|88.22%
|TVCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TVCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TVCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.86%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|97.93%
|TVCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2000
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1999
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Steven Klopukh is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to lead Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Steven worked at Allianz Global Investors, where he spent 18 years, most recently as a director and lead portfolio manager U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. While at Allianz Global Investors, Steven managed the top-performing AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund as lead portfolio manager since 2014. With over 20 years of investment industry experience, Steven was also vice president and fundamental equity analyst at CDC Investment Management Corp., where he collaborated on quantitatively enhanced, risk targeted large-cap core and market-neutral equity strategies. Before that, he was in the investment banking associate program at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, where he was involved in M&A, debt and equity capital raising, and consumer products corporate finance. Steven has a BS, magna cum laude, from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Tim McCarthy is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to co-manage Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment growth strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Tim spent 17 years at Allianz Global Investors, where he was senior portfolio manager and director and performed research responsibilities for the U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. He was also a portfolio manager and analyst on the Small-Cap team and a member of the Quantitative Analytics & Risk Strategy group. His extensive investment-industry experi-ence includes serving as a portfolio product specialist at FactSet Research Systems, where he held responsibilities for portfolio construction, risk analysis, and performance. Tim holds a BS in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Vermont. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
