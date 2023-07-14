Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.5%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TUNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|74.02%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|49.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|28.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|48.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TUNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.98%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|94.07%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|TUNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|74.02%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|49.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|64.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|74.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TUNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.98%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|94.07%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|TUNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUNAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.2 B
|100
|124 B
|36.40%
|Number of Holdings
|961
|2
|8175
|26.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|44.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.54%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|35.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUNAX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.15%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|42.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.51%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|11.24%
|Cash
|3.84%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|66.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.40%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|33.43%
|Stocks
|0.10%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|54.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|78.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUNAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUNAX % Rank
|US
|0.10%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|49.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|84.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUNAX % Rank
|Corporate
|51.19%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|32.42%
|Government
|30.10%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|15.77%
|Securitized
|12.82%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|57.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|87.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|85.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TUNAX % Rank
|US
|55.02%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|67.15%
|Non US
|35.13%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|19.02%
|TUNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|52.79%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|57.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TUNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|14.18%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TUNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TUNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|42.74%
|TUNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUNAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.54%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|67.55%
|TUNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TUNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TUNAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.07%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|46.13%
|TUNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Mr. Hu joined the firm in 2006 and is responsible for leading the portfolio implementation function for the Global Multi-Asset Team, where he is also involved in developing investment and risk management tools. Prior to joining the team in 2009, Mr. Hu was an analyst within the Quantitative Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Hu also co-chairs the Global Derivatives Committee to ensure adequate risk management associated with derivatives investment throughout the firm. He also is a CFA charterholder and a Certified FRM holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Robert A. Vanden Assem, CFA, is a Porfolio Manager, Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. Robert joined PineBridge in 2001 and is a Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of high-grade institutional and retail fixed-income portfolios. He received a BS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Mr. Kelly is the Global Head of Multi-Asset and Manager Selection at PineBridge Investments and sits on the firm’s Liquid Council. He joined the firm in 1999 and is responsible for expanding the firm’s capabilities for institutional pension fund advisory as well as retail orientated Multi-Asset vehicles. He spent 15 years with JP Morgan Investment Mgmt in various research and portfolio mgmt roles. His investment experience began in 1980. Mr. Kelly received an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Steven Oh joined PineBridge Investments in 2000 as porfolio manager. Steven is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the firm’s global credit and fixed-income strategies and co-manages the Leveraged Finance Group and portfolios. He received a BS in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from the Kellogg School of Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2016
5.57
5.6%
Roberto joined PineBridge in 2014 and is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Investment Grade Fixed Income team. He is responsible for managing portfolio allocations to European investment grade credits across a range of globally invested portfolios. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and an MSc in International Business and Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Gunter H. Seeger joined the firm in 2009 and is a Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst on PineBridge Investments’ Fixed Income team. He covers Structured Products, US TIPS, and interest-rate trade and hedging strategies. Previously, he spent 15 years in various Sales and Trading roles for Wall Street firms, including Deutsche Bank, Nomura Securities, and Credit Suisse-First Boston. Mr. Seeger worked as a senior member of the Sales and Trading group at Nomura Securities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...