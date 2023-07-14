Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Transamerica Unconstrained Bond

mutual fund
TUNAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.79 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (TUNIX) Primary A (TUNAX) (TUNBX) (TUNUX)
TUNAX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Unconstrained Bond

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.79 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (TUNIX) Primary A (TUNAX) (TUNBX) (TUNUX)
TUNAX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Unconstrained Bond

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.79 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (TUNIX) Primary A (TUNAX) (TUNBX) (TUNUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Unconstrained Bond

TUNAX | Fund

$8.79

$1.2 B

4.54%

$0.40

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Unconstrained Bond

TUNAX | Fund

$8.79

$1.2 B

4.54%

$0.40

1.08%

TUNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Unconstrained Bond
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hu

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, PineBridge Investments LLC (the “sub-adviser”), invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund may invest in investment grade and below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries. The bonds in which the fund may invest may be issued by governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporate issuers. The fund is not constrained by management against an index.The fund may invest opportunistically across a broad array of fixed-income sectors including but not limited to U.S. government bonds, inflation-protected securities, international government bonds, municipal bonds, intermediate maturity corporate bonds, long maturity corporate bonds, bank loans (including loan participations and loan assignments), high yield bonds, emerging markets sovereign bonds, emerging market corporate bonds, emerging market local currency debt, asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”s)), mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, other securitized assets, and cash/cash equivalents. The fund has a broad investment universe that covers multiple sectors, quality grades, and security types. Yield curve exposure can be from U.S. or non-U.S. sectors. On a portfolio level, the fund actively manages duration and yield curve positioning. The average portfolio duration of the fund will normally vary from -3 to 10 years. During periods of market volatility, duration may deviate outside this range. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.Based on fundamental macroeconomic research and the resulting asset allocation output, the fund may rotate between the different fixed-income sectors and may exclude certain sectors based on relative attractiveness. No fixed-income sector is expected to constitute more than 35% of the fund. While the fund will normally invest primarily in investment grade securities, it may invest without limit in below investment grade issues during periods when the sub-adviser believes there are attractive valuations supported by strong economic fundamentals. Each sector will be actively managed, with a well-diversified and risk managed sub portfolio of directly invested securities with no more than 5% invested in any non-government issuer. Investments in preferred and convertible securities generally will not exceed 15% of the fund’s net assets. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in CLOs. The fund may invest significantly in non-dollar denominated developed and emerging market bonds on a hedged or unhedged basis. The fund’s bank loan investments may include senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt and other types of secured or unsecured loans with fixed, floating or variable interest rates. The fund may also invest in To Be Announced (“TBA”) mortgages and dollar rolls.The fund may use derivatives such as swaps, futures, forwards and structured investments, for investment purposes or in an effort to hedge and mitigate uncertainties from exposure to such factors as credit, interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates. Swaps, such as interest rate, inflation, total return, or credit default (on indices or individual issues) are allowed as long as the maximum underlying notional value does not exceed 33% of the underlying market value of the fund. When segments are believed to be overvalued, the fund may short indices or individual issues.
Read More

TUNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TUNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -7.2% 18.1% 74.02%
1 Yr -0.8% -18.7% 21.2% 49.93%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 28.64%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 48.38%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TUNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 28.98%
2021 -3.1% -14.3% 15.8% 94.07%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TUNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -11.7% 18.1% 74.02%
1 Yr -0.8% -18.7% 38.5% 49.02%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 64.91%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 74.49%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TUNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 28.98%
2021 -3.1% -14.3% 15.8% 94.07%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TUNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TUNAX Category Low Category High TUNAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 100 124 B 36.40%
Number of Holdings 961 2 8175 26.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 44.24%
Weighting of Top 10 36.54% 4.3% 105.0% 35.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  2. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  3. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  4. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  5. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  6. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  7. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  8. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  9. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%
  10. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322 20.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TUNAX % Rank
Bonds 		90.15% -150.81% 180.51% 42.36%
Convertible Bonds 		5.51% 0.00% 33.50% 11.24%
Cash 		3.84% -261.12% 258.91% 66.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.40% 0.00% 13.21% 33.43%
Stocks 		0.10% -38.22% 261.12% 54.76%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 78.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUNAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUNAX % Rank
US 		0.10% -40.06% 261.12% 49.57%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 84.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUNAX % Rank
Corporate 		51.19% 0.00% 97.25% 32.42%
Government 		30.10% 0.00% 99.43% 15.77%
Securitized 		12.82% 0.00% 99.65% 57.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.89% 0.00% 100.00% 60.40%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 87.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 85.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TUNAX % Rank
US 		55.02% -151.11% 194.51% 67.15%
Non US 		35.13% -136.75% 104.82% 19.02%

TUNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TUNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.01% 26.65% 52.79%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 2.29% 57.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.40%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TUNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 0.00% 5.75% 14.18%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TUNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TUNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 632.00% 42.74%

TUNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TUNAX Category Low Category High TUNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.54% 0.00% 15.93% 67.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TUNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TUNAX Category Low Category High TUNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.07% -1.55% 11.51% 46.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TUNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TUNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2014

7.48

7.5%

Mr. Hu joined the firm in 2006 and is responsible for leading the portfolio implementation function for the Global Multi-Asset Team, where he is also involved in developing investment and risk management tools. Prior to joining the team in 2009, Mr. Hu was an analyst within the Quantitative Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Hu also co-chairs the Global Derivatives Committee to ensure adequate risk management associated with derivatives investment throughout the firm. He also is a CFA charterholder and a Certified FRM holder.

Robert Vanden Assem

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2014

7.48

7.5%

Robert A. Vanden Assem, CFA, is a Porfolio Manager, Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. Robert joined PineBridge in 2001 and is a Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of high-grade institutional and retail fixed-income portfolios. He received a BS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2014

7.48

7.5%

Mr. Kelly is the Global Head of Multi-Asset and Manager Selection at PineBridge Investments and sits on the firm’s Liquid Council. He joined the firm in 1999 and is responsible for expanding the firm’s capabilities for institutional pension fund advisory as well as retail orientated Multi-Asset vehicles. He spent 15 years with JP Morgan Investment Mgmt in various research and portfolio mgmt roles. His investment experience began in 1980. Mr. Kelly received an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.

Steven Oh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2014

7.48

7.5%

Steven Oh joined PineBridge Investments in 2000 as porfolio manager. Steven is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the firm’s global credit and fixed-income strategies and co-manages the Leveraged Finance Group and portfolios. He received a BS in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from the Kellogg School of Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Roberto Coronado

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2016

5.57

5.6%

Roberto joined PineBridge in 2014 and is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Investment Grade Fixed Income team. He is responsible for managing portfolio allocations to European investment grade credits across a range of globally invested portfolios. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and an MSc in International Business and Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Gunter Seeger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Gunter H. Seeger joined the firm in 2009 and is a Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst on PineBridge Investments’ Fixed Income team. He covers Structured Products, US TIPS, and interest-rate trade and hedging strategies. Previously, he spent 15 years in various Sales and Trading roles for Wall Street firms, including Deutsche Bank, Nomura Securities, and Credit Suisse-First Boston. Mr. Seeger worked as a senior member of the Sales and Trading group at Nomura Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×