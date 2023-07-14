Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, PineBridge Investments LLC (the “sub-adviser”), invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund may invest in investment grade and below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries. The bonds in which the fund may invest may be issued by governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporate issuers. The fund is not constrained by management against an index. The fund may invest opportunistically across a broad array of fixed-income sectors including but not limited to U.S. government bonds, inflation-protected securities, international government bonds, municipal bonds, intermediate maturity corporate bonds, long maturity corporate bonds, bank loans (including loan participations and loan assignments), high yield bonds, emerging markets sovereign bonds, emerging market corporate bonds, emerging market local currency debt, asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”s)), mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, other securitized assets, and cash/cash equivalents. The fund has a broad investment universe that covers multiple sectors, quality grades, and security types. Yield curve exposure can be from U.S. or non-U.S. sectors. On a portfolio level, the fund actively manages duration and yield curve positioning. The average portfolio duration of the fund will normally vary from -3 to 10 years. During periods of market volatility, duration may deviate outside this range. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a security to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Based on fundamental macroeconomic research and the resulting asset allocation output, the fund may rotate between the different fixed-income sectors and may exclude certain sectors based on relative attractiveness. No fixed-income sector is expected to constitute more than 35% of the fund. While the fund will normally invest primarily in investment grade securities, it may invest without limit in below investment grade issues during periods when the sub-adviser believes there are attractive valuations supported by strong economic fundamentals. Each sector will be actively managed, with a well-diversified and risk managed sub portfolio of directly invested securities with no more than 5% invested in any non-government issuer. Investments in preferred and convertible securities generally will not exceed 15% of the fund’s net assets. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in CLOs. The fund may invest significantly in non-dollar denominated developed and emerging market bonds on a hedged or unhedged basis. The fund’s bank loan investments may include senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt and other types of secured or unsecured loans with fixed, floating or variable interest rates. The fund may also invest in To Be Announced (“TBA”) mortgages and dollar rolls. The fund may use derivatives such as swaps, futures, forwards and structured investments, for investment purposes or in an effort to hedge and mitigate uncertainties from exposure to such factors as credit, interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates. Swaps, such as interest rate, inflation, total return, or credit default (on indices or individual issues) are allowed as long as the maximum underlying notional value does not exceed 33% of the underlying market value of the fund. When segments are believed to be overvalued, the fund may short indices or individual issues.