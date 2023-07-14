The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s primary investment objective by investing in: (1) exchange traded funds and open-end investment companies (“Underlying Funds”) that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic or foreign debt instruments, including developed or emerging market high-yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”); (2) total return swaps and credit default swaps that use high yield debt instruments or high yield indexes as reference assets; (3) U.S. or foreign fixed-income securities, including developed or emerging market fixed income securities (of any rating and varying maturities), and structured notes; (4) preferred stocks; and (5) mortgage-related fixed income instruments of varying maturities (such as mortgage pass-through securities; collateralized mortgage obligations; mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; senior, subordinated and junior subordinated mortgage notes and mortgage dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in private placement offerings, including mortgage-related fixed income instruments, which may be illiquid. The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk. During unfavorable market conditions, and when the adviser determines such conditions exist, the Fund will take a defensive position and/or be allocated 100% to U.S. Treasuries securities or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in US Treasury securities of any duration or maturity. The Fund may also invest in futures contracts on such US Treasury securities.

The Fund may invest in either U.S. or foreign securities or issuers, without limitation with respect to the amount or type of foreign security and these investments may include securities of issuers in developed or emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in both investment-grade fixed income securities and high yield fixed income securities (“junk bonds”). The Fund defines high-yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by S&P (below investment grade). Up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in instruments generally rated below Caa3 by Moody’s or CCC- by S&P or derivatives of such instruments. The Fund may invest in high yield bonds directly or through derivative instruments designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of high yield bonds, such as credit default swaps. The Fund may invest in and/or short equity index futures contracts.

The adviser also may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the broad-based US and foreign stock indices and, with respect to the high-yield bond segments of the portfolio, the high-yield bond market as a whole.

The Fund may employ an options strategy. The Fund may purchase put and call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. The Fund may also buy put options on or sell short equity index ETFs. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period.

The adviser may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.