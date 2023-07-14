Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$9.87 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 0.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund is a money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in government securities and repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities.
The fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” in accordance with Rule 2a-7. “Government money market funds” are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities or cash. A government security is a security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities. A repurchase agreement is a contract under which the fund (buyer) purchases a security, usually a U.S. government or agency security, from a bank or well-established securities dealer (seller) that requires the seller to repurchase the securities from the fund at a specific price on a designated date (which is often the next business day).
Rule 2a-7 does not require government money market funds to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates. The fund has no intention to voluntarily impose liquidity fees and/or redemption gates, although the fund’s Board of Directors reserves the right to impose liquidity fees and redemption gates in the future.
The fund is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00 by investing in only U.S. dollar-denominated money market securities. Money market securities are generally high-quality, short-term obligations issued by companies or governmental entities. The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, liquidity, and overall risk-limiting conditions and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7, such as certain variable and floating rate instruments). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.
In the opinion of T. Rowe Price, all securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk. In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among yields of various types and maturities of government money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.
|Period
|TTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|73.21%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|73.14%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|73.03%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|72.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|72.44%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|73.15%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|72.39%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|71.30%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|71.35%
|Period
|TTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|73.21%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|73.14%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|73.03%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|71.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TTGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|72.68%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|73.40%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|72.60%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|71.30%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|70.99%
|TTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TTGXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.87 B
|136 K
|281 B
|59.29%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|1
|346
|48.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.17 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|68.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.73%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TTGXX % Rank
|Cash
|71.84%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|74.33%
|Bonds
|28.16%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|23.35%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|73.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|77.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TTGXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|71.93%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.84%
|Government
|28.07%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|22.64%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.55%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|73.08%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|75.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TTGXX % Rank
|US
|28.16%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|23.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|75.40%
|TTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.28%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|68.62%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|58.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|TTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TTGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|485.00%
|55.43%
|TTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TTGXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.14%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|3.93%
|TTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TTGXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|63.42%
|TTGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Douglas D. Spratley joined T. Rowe Price in 2008 and became cochairman in 2020. His investment experience dates from 1996. Previously, he was an investment analyst for the Prudential Capital Group. Spratley joined Prudential in 1992. Spratley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
