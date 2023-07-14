Home
T. Rowe Price Government Money Fund

mutual fund
TTGXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Other (PRRXX) Primary Inst (TTGXX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Government Money Fund

TTGXX | Fund

$1.00

$9.87 B

5.14%

$0.05

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$9.87 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

TTGXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Government Money Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Spratley

Fund Description

The fund is a money market fund managed in compliance with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in government securities and repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities.

The fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” in accordance with Rule 2a-7. “Government money market funds” are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities or cash. A government security is a security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities. A repurchase agreement is a contract under which the fund (buyer) purchases a security, usually a U.S. government or agency security, from a bank or well-established securities dealer (seller) that requires the seller to repurchase the securities from the fund at a specific price on a designated date (which is often the next business day).

Rule 2a-7 does not require government money market funds to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates. The fund has no intention to voluntarily impose liquidity fees and/or redemption gates, although the fund’s Board of Directors reserves the right to impose liquidity fees and redemption gates in the future.

The fund is managed to provide a stable share price of $1.00 by investing in only U.S. dollar-denominated money market securities. Money market securities are generally high-quality, short-term obligations issued by companies or governmental entities. The securities purchased by the fund are subject to the maturity, quality, diversification, liquidity, and overall risk-limiting conditions and other requirements of Rule 2a-7. The fund’s weighted average maturity will not exceed 60 calendar days, the fund’s weighted average life will not exceed 120 calendar days, and the fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity longer than 397 calendar days (unless otherwise permitted by Rule 2a-7, such as certain variable and floating rate instruments). When calculating its weighted average maturity, the fund may shorten its maturity by using the interest rate resets of certain adjustable rate securities. The fund may not take into account these resets when calculating its weighted average life.

In the opinion of T. Rowe Price, all securities purchased by the fund present minimal credit risk. In selecting securities for the fund, the portfolio manager may examine relationships among yields of various types and maturities of government money market securities in the context of interest rate outlooks. The fund’s yield will fluctuate with changes in short-term interest rates.

Read More

TTGXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 73.21%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 73.14%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 73.03%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 72.25%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 72.44%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 73.15%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 72.39%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 71.30%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 71.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 73.21%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 73.14%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 73.03%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 71.91%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 72.68%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 73.40%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 72.60%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 71.30%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 70.99%

NAV & Total Return History

TTGXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTGXX Category Low Category High TTGXX % Rank
Net Assets 9.87 B 136 K 281 B 59.29%
Number of Holdings 60 1 346 48.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.17 B -343 K 163 B 68.04%
Weighting of Top 10 22.73% 22.7% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.66%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.45%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.29%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.82%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.76%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.61%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.53%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.37%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.25%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTGXX % Rank
Cash 		71.84% 25.56% 100.00% 74.33%
Bonds 		28.16% 0.00% 74.44% 23.35%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.91%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 73.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 77.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTGXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		71.93% 0.00% 100.00% 71.84%
Government 		28.07% 0.00% 44.01% 22.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.55%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 73.08%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 75.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTGXX % Rank
US 		28.16% 0.00% 72.86% 23.35%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 75.40%

TTGXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.06% 1.68% 68.62%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 0.50% 58.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

TTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 485.00% 55.43%

TTGXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTGXX Category Low Category High TTGXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.14% 0.00% 2.28% 3.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTGXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTGXX Category Low Category High TTGXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.09% 1.67% 63.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTGXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTGXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Spratley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Douglas D. Spratley joined T. Rowe Price in 2008 and became cochairman in 2020. His investment experience dates from 1996. Previously, he was an investment analyst for the Prudential Capital Group. Spratley joined Prudential in 1992. Spratley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

