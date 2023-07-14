Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$127 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TTDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Toews Tactical Defensive Alpha Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Toews Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 07, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Toews

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in: (1) derivative instruments including but not limited to futures contracts on equity indices compromised of issuers of any capitalization, (2) fixed income securities and (3) cash equivalents. The Fund may also invest directly in stocks of U.S. issuers of any capitalization, foreign large cap stocks and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in common stock. For the purpose of the Fund, foreign large cap stocks are defined as stocks from the universe of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Fixed-income securities and cash equivalents (such as US Treasury securities) may be of any duration or maturity. The Fund may also invest in futures contracts on such fixed-income securities and US Treasury securities.

“Alpha” in the Fund’s name refers to the adviser’s attempt over a long term market cycle to position Fund assets in blend indices during rising markets and attempting to exit to lower volatility stocks during declining markets, the Fund seeks to add alpha, which refers to excess total returns earned on an investment above the benchmark return at a similar or lower level of volatility. The adviser’s strategy allocates assets among stocks or equity index futures contracts representing varying capitalizations. The adviser anticipates the Fund’s assets will be allocated as follows, based upon an analysis of long-term historical returns and volatility of various asset classes:

Asset Class Allocation Allocation Target Allocation Range
Small Cap Stocks 25% 0% to 50%
Mid Cap Stocks 25% 0% to 40%
Large Cap Stocks 20% 10% to 100%
Foreign Large Cap Stocks 30% 0% to 50%

Generally, the defensive position for this Fund will be defined as stocks or other instruments that are representative of low volatility stocks or instruments. However, there may be periods when the Fund will take a significant position in cash.

Each asset class will be allocated independently of the others. This means the Fund may not be allocated to each asset class at any one time and the Fund may maintain a position in one or more asset classes while being in a defensive position for one or more others. Based on the adviser’s proprietary algorithmic signal, the Fund could re-allocate its portfolio from 100% large cap stocks to the allocations indicated above.

Equity index futures contracts trade on margin. To gain exposure to an Equity index futures contract, a certain percentage of the Fund’s assets may be allocated to a futures broker as collateral. This collateral amount is much less than the notional exposure to the underlying index. The Fund may allocate the cash or securities not needed for collateral to fixed income ETFs or other fixed income securities and/or in an addition to fixed income derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities may be significant.

The Fund may hold equity index futures contracts and/or other derivatives. The Fund may invest in US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may invest in derivatives or futures contracts that derive the value from US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity.

The Fund may purchase and sell put and call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts on equities and equity indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period.

The adviser primarily uses technical analysis of equity markets. The adviser monitors, the price movement and momentum, of equity markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and equity index futures to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to broad- based indices or vary the allocation of asset class allocations. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to equity asset class. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

TTDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -14.1% 30.8% 50.84%
1 Yr -1.8% -16.2% 40.2% 70.95%
3 Yr -5.3%* -21.9% 28.6% 89.02%
5 Yr -2.7%* -14.3% 15.6% 80.13%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -54.0% 17.4% 78.16%
2021 -6.1% -22.5% 24.1% 92.26%
2020 4.0% -19.4% 24.1% 26.54%
2019 3.2% -5.5% 12.9% 18.30%
2018 -1.8% -14.0% 2.4% 47.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -33.0% 30.8% 46.93%
1 Yr -1.8% -52.8% 40.2% 68.16%
3 Yr -5.3%* -21.5% 28.6% 88.89%
5 Yr -2.7%* -14.1% 16.7% 82.31%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -54.0% 17.4% 78.16%
2021 -6.1% -22.5% 24.1% 92.26%
2020 4.0% -19.4% 24.1% 26.54%
2019 3.2% -5.5% 12.9% 18.30%
2018 -1.8% -14.0% 2.4% 57.43%

NAV & Total Return History

TTDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTDAX Category Low Category High TTDAX % Rank
Net Assets 127 M 818 K 5.18 B 41.90%
Number of Holdings 112 3 2670 43.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.5 M -175 M 1.1 B 26.90%
Weighting of Top 10 67.87% 1.5% 100.0% 17.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 64.99%
  2. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  3. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  4. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  5. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  6. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  7. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  8. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  9. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%
  10. Fifth Third Bank Safe Trust 15.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTDAX % Rank
Cash 		69.14% -67.46% 106.99% 18.13%
Stocks 		30.85% -2.90% 119.13% 80.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 76.61%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 78.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 74.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 74.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTDAX % Rank
Utilities 		21.10% 0.00% 21.71% 2.67%
Consumer Defense 		19.75% 0.00% 33.38% 2.00%
Industrials 		13.78% 0.00% 31.93% 20.67%
Financial Services 		12.74% 0.00% 83.83% 62.67%
Real Estate 		10.93% 0.00% 10.93% 0.67%
Healthcare 		10.84% 0.00% 100.00% 74.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.96% 0.00% 88.83% 90.00%
Basic Materials 		2.97% 0.00% 28.58% 48.67%
Technology 		2.95% 0.00% 43.24% 93.33%
Communication Services 		0.97% 0.00% 32.32% 92.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.57% 98.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTDAX % Rank
US 		30.24% -24.26% 116.70% 77.78%
Non US 		0.61% -43.01% 95.82% 69.59%

TTDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.44% 13.51% 89.71%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.50% 33.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 54.55%

Sales Fees

TTDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 100.00%

TTDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTDAX Category Low Category High TTDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.98% 0.00% 9.34% 83.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTDAX Category Low Category High TTDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -3.33% 2.16% 18.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Toews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2016

6.4

6.4%

Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.

Randall Schroeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2016

6.4

6.4%

Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.

Jason Graffius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2016

6.4

6.4%

Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.

Charles Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

