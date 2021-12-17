Home
Trending ETFs

TTCAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.51 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TTCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Tax-Exempt Fund of California
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 22, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by primarily investing in municipal bonds issued by the state of California and its agencies and municipalities. Consistent with the fund’s objectives, the fund may also invest in municipal securities that are issued by jurisdictions outside California. Municipal bonds are debt obligations generally issued to obtain funds for various public purposes, including the construction of public facilities. The fund may also invest in bonds exempt from federal and state taxation that are used to fund private projects.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from both regular federal and California income taxes and that do not subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund is intended primarily for taxable residents of California.

The fund will invest primarily in debt securities rated BBB- or better or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

TTCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TTCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTCAX Category Low Category High TTCAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.51 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1400 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 222 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 8.87% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA ST MUNI FIN AUTH 1.93%
  2. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPARTMENT OF WATER POWER 1.35%
  3. UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA 1.10%
  4. CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY 0.93%
  5. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPARTMENT OF WATER POWER 0.79%
  6. LOS ANGELES CALIF 0.60%
  7. SAN FRANCISCO CITY COUNTY AIRPORT 0.60%
  8. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPARTMENT OF WATER POWER 0.57%
  9. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH 0.53%
  10. CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY 0.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTCAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.27% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.36% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTCAX % Rank
Derivative 		0.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTCAX % Rank
US 		98.36% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TTCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TTCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTCAX Category Low Category High TTCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTCAX Category Low Category High TTCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TTCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

