Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 0.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds within its benchmark and portfolio tracking index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the “Index”). The Fund uses a sampling
technique to create a portfolio that closely matches the overall investment characteristics of the Index (for example, duration, sector diversification and credit quality) without investing in all of the securities in the Index. At times the Fund may purchase securities not held in the Index, but which Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) believes have similar investment characteristics to securities held in its index. Generally, the Fund intends to invest in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars including United States treasury debt, government-related debt, and corporate issues. The Fund has a policy of maintaining a dollar weighted average maturity of no more than three years. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The securities purchased by the Fund will mainly be high-quality instruments rated in the top four credit categories by Moody’s or S&P or deemed to be of the same quality by Advisors using its own credit quality analysis. The Fund may continue to hold instruments that were rated as high-quality when purchased, but which subsequently are downgraded to below-investment-grade status or have their ratings withdrawn by one or more rating agencies.
Because the return of the Index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities, as well as other fees and expenses. The use of this index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy of the Fund and may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets fixed-income securities and non-dollar-denominated instruments. Under most circumstances, the Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers constitute less than 20% of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, which the Fund seeks to track.
|Period
|TTBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|74.18%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|56.82%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|38.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|53.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TTBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|7.39%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|49.91%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|67.78%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|75.29%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|TTBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|62.39%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|52.50%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|38.82%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|47.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TTBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.1%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|9.86%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|49.73%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|67.78%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|77.20%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|TTBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TTBWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.34 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|48.10%
|Number of Holdings
|689
|4
|4919
|30.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|412 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|36.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.37%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|30.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TTBWX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.59%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|18.65%
|Cash
|3.29%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|49.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.71%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|45.94%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|85.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|86.18%
|Other
|-2.59%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|99.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TTBWX % Rank
|Government
|73.63%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|0.52%
|Corporate
|23.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.20%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|60.62%
|Municipal
|0.09%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|40.07%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|94.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|82.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TTBWX % Rank
|US
|86.98%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|20.90%
|Non US
|9.61%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|68.05%
|TTBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.10%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|95.14%
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|8.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TTBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TTBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TTBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|28.71%
|TTBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TTBWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.27%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|80.14%
|TTBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TTBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TTBWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.64%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|79.33%
|TTBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2015
6.82
6.8%
TIAA—2006 to Present (quantitative portfolio management); previously, fixed-income quantitative strategies, enterprise risk management
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2015
6.82
6.8%
James is a quantitative portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and is responsible for quantitative portfolio strategies, derivatives analytics, and performance analysis. In addition, he is the co-portfolio manager of the Bond Index strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, James was a senior quantitative analyst at AIG Investment Management Co., where he was responsible for portfolio and derivatives investment strategies. Prior to that, James held positions at AIG, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Mackenzie Investment Management Inc., and EBF & Associates Fixed Income Arbitrage Hedge Fund. James graduated with a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Anhui University, an M.S. in Computational Mathematics from Chinese Academy of Sciences, a Ph.D. in Statistics from Michigan State University, and an M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
