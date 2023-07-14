Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund

mutual fund
TTBWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TNSHX) Primary Retirement (TESHX) Other (TPSHX) Adv (TRSHX) Adv (TTBHX) Other (TTBWX)
TTBWX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TNSHX) Primary Retirement (TESHX) Other (TPSHX) Adv (TRSHX) Adv (TTBHX) Other (TTBWX)
TTBWX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.49 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TNSHX) Primary Retirement (TESHX) Other (TPSHX) Adv (TRSHX) Adv (TTBHX) Other (TTBWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund

TTBWX | Fund

$9.49

$1.34 B

3.27%

$0.31

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund

TTBWX | Fund

$9.49

$1.34 B

3.27%

$0.31

0.10%

TTBWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Short-Term Bond Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lijun (Kevin) Chen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds within its benchmark and portfolio tracking index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the “Index”). The Fund uses a sampling

technique to create a portfolio that closely matches the overall investment characteristics of the Index (for example, duration, sector diversification and credit quality) without investing in all of the securities in the Index. At times the Fund may purchase securities not held in the Index, but which Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) believes have similar investment characteristics to securities held in its index. Generally, the Fund intends to invest in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars including United States treasury debt, government-related debt, and corporate issues. The Fund has a policy of maintaining a dollar weighted average maturity of no more than three years. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The securities purchased by the Fund will mainly be high-quality instruments rated in the top four credit categories by Moody’s or S&P or deemed to be of the same quality by Advisors using its own credit quality analysis. The Fund may continue to hold instruments that were rated as high-quality when purchased, but which subsequently are downgraded to below-investment-grade status or have their ratings withdrawn by one or more rating agencies.

Because the return of the Index is not reduced by investment and other operating expenses, the Fund’s ability to match the Index is negatively affected by the costs of buying and selling securities, as well as other fees and expenses. The use of this index by the Fund is not a fundamental policy of the Fund and may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets fixed-income securities and non-dollar-denominated instruments. Under most circumstances, the Fund’s investments in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers constitute less than 20% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund is classified as a diversified investment company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). However, the Fund may become non-diversified under the 1940 Act without the approval of Fund shareholders solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, which the Fund seeks to track.

Read More

TTBWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTBWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -6.3% 3.8% 74.18%
1 Yr -1.2% -11.5% 2.9% 56.82%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.1% 1.3% 38.60%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% 53.85%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTBWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% -17.7% -2.5% 7.39%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 49.91%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 67.78%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 75.29%
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTBWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 62.39%
1 Yr -1.2% -11.5% 1.9% 52.50%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.1% 4.5% 38.82%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 47.62%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTBWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -17.7% -2.5% 9.86%
2021 -0.8% -2.0% 2.2% 49.73%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 67.78%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 77.20%
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TTBWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTBWX Category Low Category High TTBWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.34 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 48.10%
Number of Holdings 689 4 4919 30.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 412 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 36.96%
Weighting of Top 10 30.37% 1.7% 100.0% 30.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Str Navigator Secs Lending Tr 4.57%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 3.70%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.40%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 3.29%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 3.13%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.11%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.07%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.96%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.87%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTBWX % Rank
Bonds 		96.59% 49.71% 194.71% 18.65%
Cash 		3.29% -102.46% 39.20% 49.22%
Convertible Bonds 		2.71% 0.00% 27.71% 45.94%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 85.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 86.18%
Other 		-2.59% -2.59% 10.19% 99.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTBWX % Rank
Government 		73.63% 0.00% 73.63% 0.52%
Corporate 		23.06% 0.00% 100.00% 75.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.20% 0.00% 44.09% 60.62%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 17.46% 40.07%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 97.27% 94.13%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 82.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTBWX % Rank
US 		86.98% 0.00% 165.96% 20.90%
Non US 		9.61% 0.00% 72.71% 68.05%

TTBWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTBWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.01% 19.98% 95.14%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.19% 8.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TTBWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTBWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTBWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 2.00% 500.00% 28.71%

TTBWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTBWX Category Low Category High TTBWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.27% 0.00% 11.01% 80.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTBWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTBWX Category Low Category High TTBWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -1.27% 4.98% 79.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTBWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTBWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lijun (Kevin) Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2015

6.82

6.8%

TIAA—2006 to Present (quantitative portfolio management); previously, fixed-income quantitative strategies, enterprise risk management

James Tsang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2015

6.82

6.8%

James is a quantitative portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and is responsible for quantitative portfolio strategies, derivatives analytics, and performance analysis. In addition, he is the co-portfolio manager of the Bond Index strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, James was a senior quantitative analyst at AIG Investment Management Co., where he was responsible for portfolio and derivatives investment strategies. Prior to that, James held positions at AIG, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Mackenzie Investment Management Inc., and EBF & Associates Fixed Income Arbitrage Hedge Fund. James graduated with a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from Anhui University, an M.S. in Computational Mathematics from Chinese Academy of Sciences, a Ph.D. in Statistics from Michigan State University, and an M.S. in Financial Mathematics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×