Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$2.13 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSYZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG TimesSquare Global Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Babyak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small market capitalization companies (“small cap companies”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 35% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., or, if in the view of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”), market conditions are not favorable, at least 30% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S.
The Fund primarily invests in U.S. and non-U.S. small cap companies, allocating investments across different countries and regions. TimesSquare considers small cap companies to be those 
with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of capitalizations of companies in the MSCI World Small Cap Index. As of March 1, 2022, the date of the latest rebalance of the MSCI World Small Cap Index, the range of market capitalizations was $2.38 million to $17.821 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently drops below or appreciates above the Fund’s small market capitalization range. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies at any given time. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies and exchange-traded funds. 
TimesSquare uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. TimesSquare also applies a macro overlay to monitor and mitigate country risks through active management. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: 
Revenue growth and profitability should drive equity returns over the long term.
Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions. 
Read More

TSYZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -44.3% 9.5% 62.18%
1 Yr 16.4% -51.1% 24.7% 60.00%
3 Yr 1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 83.78%
5 Yr 0.8%* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -50.5% 18.8% 45.27%
2021 1.9% -27.4% 103.5% 76.22%
2020 3.6% 3.5% 66.4% 2.14%
2019 8.1% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -44.3% 9.5% 57.69%
1 Yr 16.4% -51.1% 24.7% 54.84%
3 Yr 1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 81.08%
5 Yr 0.8%* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSYZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -50.6% 18.8% 45.27%
2021 1.9% -27.4% 103.5% 76.22%
2020 3.6% 3.5% 66.4% 2.14%
2019 8.1% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSYZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSYZX Category Low Category High TSYZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.13 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 98.75%
Number of Holdings 99 31 9561 55.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 398 K 452 K 5.44 B 98.75%
Weighting of Top 10 18.72% 4.2% 63.4% 60.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSYZX % Rank
Stocks 		93.43% 40.59% 104.41% 31.88%
Cash 		6.56% -4.41% 47.07% 66.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 36.25%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 51.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 29.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 32.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSYZX % Rank
Industrials 		28.08% 0.00% 53.77% 16.25%
Financial Services 		17.84% 0.00% 75.07% 15.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.55% 0.00% 71.20% 42.50%
Technology 		14.09% 0.00% 93.40% 55.00%
Healthcare 		9.87% 0.00% 28.38% 53.75%
Communication Services 		5.79% 0.00% 23.15% 7.50%
Consumer Defense 		4.24% 0.00% 52.28% 81.88%
Energy 		1.64% 0.00% 36.56% 44.38%
Real Estate 		1.51% 0.00% 43.48% 53.13%
Utilities 		0.37% 0.00% 70.33% 72.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 82.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSYZX % Rank
Non US 		52.77% 12.39% 83.06% 21.88%
US 		40.66% 6.76% 79.19% 61.88%

TSYZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.03% 0.43% 2.93% 68.13%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.30% 1.25% 35.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.15% 84.91%

Sales Fees

TSYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSYZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 7.00% 145.00% 78.52%

TSYZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSYZX Category Low Category High TSYZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 14.18% 41.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSYZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSYZX Category Low Category High TSYZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -1.92% 6.98% 31.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSYZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSYZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Babyak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Magnus Larsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Magnus is a Director, Portfolio Manager, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Magnus was a Portfolio Manager at Nordea Investment Management where he focused on European small and mid cap equities. Prior to Nordea, he held a similar role at SEB Asset Management as a Portfolio Manager focusing on European small and mid caps.

Ian Rosenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Tony is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare's growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Before joining TimesSquare in 2000, Tony held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Prior experience includes three years at the Bank of New York as an equity portfolio manager and analyst and time at U.S. Trust Company of New York, where he conducted economic research. Tony has a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

