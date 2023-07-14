Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$2.13 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.7%
Expense Ratio 4.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Revenue growth and profitability should drive equity returns over the long term.
|•
|Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
|•
|Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
|•
|A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions.
|Period
|TSYZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|62.18%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|83.78%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSYZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|45.27%
|2021
|1.9%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|76.22%
|2020
|3.6%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|2.14%
|2019
|8.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|Period
|TSYZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|57.69%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|54.84%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|81.08%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSYZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|45.27%
|2021
|1.9%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|76.22%
|2020
|3.6%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|2.14%
|2019
|8.1%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|N/A
|TSYZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSYZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.13 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|98.75%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|31
|9561
|55.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|398 K
|452 K
|5.44 B
|98.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.72%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSYZX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.43%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|31.88%
|Cash
|6.56%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|66.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|36.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|51.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|29.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|32.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSYZX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.08%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|16.25%
|Financial Services
|17.84%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|15.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.55%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|42.50%
|Technology
|14.09%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|55.00%
|Healthcare
|9.87%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|53.75%
|Communication Services
|5.79%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|7.50%
|Consumer Defense
|4.24%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|81.88%
|Energy
|1.64%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|44.38%
|Real Estate
|1.51%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|53.13%
|Utilities
|0.37%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|72.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|82.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSYZX % Rank
|Non US
|52.77%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|21.88%
|US
|40.66%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|61.88%
|TSYZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.03%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|68.13%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|35.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|84.91%
|TSYZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TSYZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSYZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|78.52%
|TSYZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSYZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.19%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|41.25%
|TSYZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSYZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSYZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|31.21%
|TSYZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Magnus is a Director, Portfolio Manager, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Magnus was a Portfolio Manager at Nordea Investment Management where he focused on European small and mid cap equities. Prior to Nordea, he held a similar role at SEB Asset Management as a Portfolio Manager focusing on European small and mid caps.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Tony is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare's growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Before joining TimesSquare in 2000, Tony held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Prior experience includes three years at the Bank of New York as an equity portfolio manager and analyst and time at U.S. Trust Company of New York, where he conducted economic research. Tony has a B.A. in Economics from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...