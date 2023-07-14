Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small market capitalization companies (“small cap companies”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 35% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., or, if in the view of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”), market conditions are not favorable, at least 30% of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S.

The Fund primarily invests in U.S. and non-U.S. small cap companies, allocating investments across different countries and regions. TimesSquare considers small cap companies to be those

with market capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of capitalizations of companies in the MSCI World Small Cap Index. As of March 1, 2022, the date of the latest rebalance of the MSCI World Small Cap Index, the range of market capitalizations was $2.38 million to $17.821 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently drops below or appreciates above the Fund’s small market capitalization range. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies at any given time. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries. To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies and exchange-traded funds.

TimesSquare uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. TimesSquare also applies a macro overlay to monitor and mitigate country risks through active management. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: