The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities, also known as “junk bonds” (higher risk, lower rated fixed income securities rated BB or below by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or determined to be of a similar quality by TSW). The Fund’s fixed income securities include primarily corporate debt, but may also include convertible bonds, preferred securities, loans (senior floating rate loans as well as other secured and unsecured loans) and loan participations. The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund expects to invest primarily in securities denominated in U.S. dollars and may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.

The Fund will invest less than 20% of its net assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated CCC or below by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or determined to be of a similar quality by TSW. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to have a weighted average duration of between three and seven years under normal conditions.

The portfolio manager follows a disciplined, bottom-up research process (i.e., focusing on analyzing individual companies rather than beginning with a “top down” allocation, such as to particular countries, regions, markets or sectors) in order to identify securities showing stable or improving credit metrics and offering strong relative value in relation to the high yield market. The portfolio manager evaluates both qualitative (industry attractiveness, competitive positioning, management’s transparency and philosophy toward bondholders) and quantitative (asset/interest coverage, leverage, financial flexibility, and cash-flow) factors in his fundamental analysis and attempts to reduce risk through diversification and credit analysis. The portfolio manager may consider selling a security in order to (i) manage overall portfolio risk, (ii) achieve an attractive total return, (iii) respond to a negative change in a company’s risk/return profile or (iv) take advantage of more favorable risk-adjusted opportunities.

The Fund may invest in securities that are issued through private offerings without registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act. The Fund may also invest in securities that may be offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A under the Securities Act.