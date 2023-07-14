Home
TSW High Yield Bond Fund

mutual fund
TSWHX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.83 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (TSWHX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TSW High Yield Bond Fund

TSWHX | Fund

$8.83

$11.4 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSWHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TSW High Yield Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JOHCM Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Bellamy

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities, also known as “junk bonds” (higher risk, lower rated fixed income securities rated BB or below by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or determined to be of a similar quality by TSW). The Fund’s fixed income securities include primarily corporate debt, but may also include convertible bonds, preferred securities, loans (senior floating rate loans as well as other secured and unsecured loans) and loan participations. The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund expects to invest primarily in securities denominated in U.S. dollars and may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.
The Fund will invest less than 20% of its net assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated CCC or below by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or determined to be of a similar quality by TSW. The Fund’s portfolio is expected to have a weighted average duration of between three and seven years under normal conditions. 
The portfolio manager follows a disciplined, bottom-up research process (i.e., focusing on analyzing individual companies rather than beginning with a “top down” allocation, such as to particular countries, regions, markets or sectors) in order to identify securities showing stable or improving credit metrics and offering strong relative value in relation to the high yield market. The portfolio manager evaluates both qualitative (industry attractiveness, competitive positioning, management’s transparency and philosophy toward bondholders) and quantitative (asset/interest coverage, leverage, financial flexibility, and cash-flow) factors in his fundamental analysis and attempts to reduce risk through diversification and credit analysis. The portfolio manager may consider selling a security in order to (i) manage overall portfolio risk, (ii) achieve an attractive total return, (iii) respond to a negative change in a company’s risk/return profile or (iv) take advantage of more favorable risk-adjusted opportunities. 
The Fund may invest in securities that are issued through private offerings without registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act. The Fund may also invest in securities that may be offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A under the Securities Act. 
Read More

TSWHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -7.1% 10.3% 14.95%
1 Yr 3.5% -9.9% 18.7% 12.01%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -33.4% 3.6% 40.26%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -14.3% 7.8% 13.35%
1 Yr 3.5% -18.1% 22.2% 6.79%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -33.4% 3.6% 38.80%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSWHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSWHX Category Low Category High TSWHX % Rank
Net Assets 11.4 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 98.70%
Number of Holdings 61 2 2736 97.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.1 M -492 M 2.55 B 94.81%
Weighting of Top 10 26.07% 3.0% 100.0% 9.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 3.66%
  2. Allegheny Ludlum Corporation 6.95% 3.54%
  3. Jane Street Group LLC / Jsg Finance Incorporated 4.5% 2.65%
  4. Carvana Co 5.875% 2.62%
  5. Burford Capital Global Finance Llc 6.25% 2.56%
  6. Navient Corporation 5.5% 2.42%
  7. Vista Ootdoor Inc 4.5% 2.42%
  8. Uber Technologies Inc 8% 2.37%
  9. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. 6% 2.35%
  10. Rent-A-Center, Inc. 6.375% 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSWHX % Rank
Bonds 		97.27% 0.00% 154.38% 20.23%
Cash 		2.73% -52.00% 100.00% 54.90%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 92.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 87.18%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 80.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 98.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSWHX % Rank
Corporate 		96.37% 0.00% 129.69% 35.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.63% 0.00% 99.98% 48.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 76.77%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 85.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 73.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 82.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSWHX % Rank
US 		84.98% 0.00% 150.64% 20.89%
Non US 		12.29% 0.00% 118.12% 56.63%

TSWHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 18.97% 69.69%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 37.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TSWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% N/A

TSWHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSWHX Category Low Category High TSWHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 96.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSWHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSWHX Category Low Category High TSWHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSWHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSWHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Bellamy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2021

0.6

0.6%

Bill Bellamy is the Director of Income Strategies and is responsible for overseeing all fixed income management including investment grade, high yield, core plus, and municipal bonds. He is the Portfolio Manager for the TS&W Core Plus Fixed Income strategy. Bill began his career in the investment industry in 1987. Prior to joining TS&W in 2002, he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Trusco Capital Management managing total return oriented institutional accounts. Previously Bill was a Vice President of Institutional Fixed Income for First Union Capital Markets and Clayton Brown & Associates, after beginning his career in Institutional Sales and Trading at Merrill Lynch. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the Association for Investment Management and Research as well as the Richmond Society of Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

