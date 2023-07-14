Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.1%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TSWHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|14.95%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|12.01%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSWHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|40.26%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TSWHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|13.35%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|6.79%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TSWHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|38.80%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|TSWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSWHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.4 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|98.70%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|2
|2736
|97.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.1 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|94.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.07%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|9.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSWHX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.27%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|20.23%
|Cash
|2.73%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|54.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|92.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|87.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|80.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|98.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSWHX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.37%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|35.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.63%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|48.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|76.77%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|85.86%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|73.02%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|82.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSWHX % Rank
|US
|84.98%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|20.89%
|Non US
|12.29%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|56.63%
|TSWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|18.97%
|69.69%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|37.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TSWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TSWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|N/A
|TSWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSWHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|96.13%
|TSWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSWHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|TSWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2021
0.6
0.6%
Bill Bellamy is the Director of Income Strategies and is responsible for overseeing all fixed income management including investment grade, high yield, core plus, and municipal bonds. He is the Portfolio Manager for the TS&W Core Plus Fixed Income strategy. Bill began his career in the investment industry in 1987. Prior to joining TS&W in 2002, he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Trusco Capital Management managing total return oriented institutional accounts. Previously Bill was a Vice President of Institutional Fixed Income for First Union Capital Markets and Clayton Brown & Associates, after beginning his career in Institutional Sales and Trading at Merrill Lynch. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the Association for Investment Management and Research as well as the Richmond Society of Financial Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
