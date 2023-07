The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations. The Fund considers a company’s market capitalization to be large if it equals or exceeds that of the smallest company in the Russell 1000 Index (approximately $434.76 million as of December 31, 2021). The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks. Although the Fund will primarily draw its holdings from larger, more seasoned or established companies, it may also invest in companies of varying size as measured by assets, sales or market capitalization. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates evidencing ownership of shares of a non-U.S. issuer that are issued by depositary banks and traded on U.S. exchanges.

The Fund utilizes a bottom-up, business-focused approach based on careful study of individual companies and competitive dynamics of the industries in which they participate. TSW strives to identify companies that are well managed, financially sound, fast growing, and strongly competitive and whose shares are underpriced relative to their intrinsic value. The portfolio managers intend, under normal circumstances, to have approximately 30-70 equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio.

Pursuant to a value investing philosophy, the Fund seeks to invest in securities the portfolio managers believe provide a discount (or “margin of safety”) between a security’s price and what the portfolio managers believe to be the true value of the underlying business (which is sometimes referred to as “intrinsic value”). In order to first narrow the Fund’s investment universe, the portfolio managers use quantitative tools linked to a variety of relative value assessments (including cash flow, earnings and share price). Next, the portfolio managers combine fundamental research and qualitative analysis to make individual security selections. The portfolio managers seek to invest in the best risk-reward candidates within the investment universe, defined as companies that they believe have both attractive fundamentals (for example, a company’s revenues, earnings, or management) and are undervalued. The portfolio managers also assess a company’s future cash flows, catalysts that may reduce its intrinsic value within the next several years and potential impacts on expected returns.

The portfolio managers may consider selling a security if (i) the company’s earnings are significantly below market expectations or there is a significant downward revision to the company’s estimated earnings, (ii) the portfolio managers believes that the company’s catalyst(s) to close its price to value gap are achieved or are no longer valid, (iii) there is a change in the company’s risk/return profile, or (iv) the portfolio managers identify a more attractive investment opportunity. Consistent with the Fund’s rigorous investment selection process, the portfolio managers may determine not to reinvest sale proceeds or other available cash immediately, instead holding positions in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, potentially to a material degree relative to the net assets of the Fund, while examining and awaiting available investment opportunities.

The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). Although the Fund does not invest in derivative instruments currently, it may do so at any time.