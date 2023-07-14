Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund broadly diversifies its assets among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of domestic and international equity funds and, from time to time, a money market fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.

The fund invests in funds holding U.S. and international stocks; stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets; small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks; and growth and value stocks.

Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.

Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds

Spectrum Diversified Equity Fund Investment Range Blue Chip Growth 5%-25 % Dividend Growth 0%-25 % Emerging Markets Stock 0%-10 % Equity Income 5%-25 % Growth Stock 5%-25 % International Discovery 0%-10 % International Stock 0%-20 % International Value Equity 0%-20 % Mid-Cap Growth 0%-15 % Mid-Cap Value 0%-15 % New Horizons 0%-15 % Real Assets 0%-10 % Small-Cap Value 0%-15 % U.S. Large-Cap Core 0%-25 % U.S. Treasury Money 0%-25 % Value 5%-25 %

The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.