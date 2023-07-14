Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
7.4%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$157 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 2.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. stocks with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index (the “Index”). As of June 30, 2021, the capitalization range of companies comprising the Index is approximately $76 million to $29 billion. This Fund invests using a value investing style. Value funds typically emphasize stocks whose prices are below average in relation to such measures as earnings and book value; these stocks often have above-average dividend yields. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other.
In determining whether to invest in a particular company, the Fund’s Investment Manager focuses on a number of different attributes of the company, including the company’s market expertise, balance sheet, improving return on equity, price to earnings ratios, industry position and strength, management and a number of other factors. Analyzing companies in this manner is known as a “bottom up” approach to investing. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.
The Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). ADRs are certificates held in trust by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of foreign-based issuers and are an alternative to purchasing foreign securities in their national market and currency.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|Period
|TSVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|71.48%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|76.14%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|56.50%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|77.19%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|90.31%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|59.52%
|2021
|5.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|45.33%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|87.37%
|2019
|4.9%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|49.36%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|91.30%
|YTD
|7.4%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|67.06%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|69.71%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|55.71%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|82.30%
|10 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|94.96%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|59.52%
|2021
|5.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|45.33%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|87.37%
|2019
|4.9%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|49.36%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|94.52%
|TSVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|157 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|74.79%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|2519
|84.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.3 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|61.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.37%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|14.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.45%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|22.39%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|76.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|45.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|45.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|44.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|44.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSVCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.07%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|9.52%
|Industrials
|17.02%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|51.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.32%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|29.59%
|Technology
|8.72%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|92.69%
|Basic Materials
|7.68%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|8.84%
|Healthcare
|7.29%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|86.39%
|Real Estate
|6.73%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|57.99%
|Energy
|6.54%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|40.31%
|Consumer Defense
|6.42%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|12.24%
|Utilities
|4.10%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|13.27%
|Communication Services
|2.11%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|65.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSVCX % Rank
|US
|99.31%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|2.02%
|Non US
|0.14%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|91.41%
|TSVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.21%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|5.46%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|99.44%
|TSVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|42.59%
|TSVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|63.78%
|TSVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|60.17%
|TSVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TSVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|70.97%
|TSVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2021
|$1.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.601
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Costello joined Westwood in 2010 and serves as Director of Equity Portfolios and Senior Portfolio Manager on the SmallCap Value portfolio team. He is also responsible for investment research within the Energy and Utilities sectors and is a member of the Energy/Utilities research group. Mr. Costello began his career with Investors Bank and Trust in 1992 and subsequently joined Delphi Management and The Boston Company. Mr. Costello earned an MBA from Boston University and a BA in Economics from Marietta College. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Mr. Rowsey joined Westwood in 2010, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Discretionary sector. He is also a member of the Consumer/Health Care research group. Previously, he served as a Research Associate, assisting with research in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy sectors. Mr. Rowsey graduated from Harvard University with a BA in Economics and a secondary degree in Psychology. Mr. Rowsey is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
