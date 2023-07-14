Home
Trending ETFs

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
TSVCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.09 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TPLNX) Primary C (TSVCX) Inst (TPVIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Lockridge

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. stocks with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index (the “Index”). As of June 30, 2021, the capitalization range of companies comprising the Index is approximately $76 million to $29 billion. This Fund invests using a value investing style. Value funds typically emphasize stocks whose prices are below average in relation to such measures as earnings and book value; these stocks often have above-average dividend yields. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other. 
In determining whether to invest in a particular company, the Fund’s Investment Manager focuses on a number of different attributes of the company, including the company’s market expertise, balance sheet, improving return on equity, price to earnings ratios, industry position and strength, management and a number of other factors. Analyzing companies in this manner is known as a “bottom up” approach to investing. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria. 
The Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). ADRs are certificates held in trust by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of shares of foreign-based issuers and are an alternative to purchasing foreign securities in their national market and currency. 
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents. 
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles. 
Read More

TSVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -14.5% 140.9% 71.48%
1 Yr 4.0% -34.7% 196.6% 76.14%
3 Yr 5.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 56.50%
5 Yr -6.0%* -23.8% 9.2% 77.19%
10 Yr -3.9%* -11.7% 15.3% 90.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -59.3% 118.2% 59.52%
2021 5.3% -17.3% 18.6% 45.33%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 87.37%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 49.36%
2018 -7.4% -20.0% 0.2% 91.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -17.6% 140.9% 67.06%
1 Yr 4.0% -34.7% 196.6% 69.71%
3 Yr 5.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 55.71%
5 Yr -6.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 82.30%
10 Yr -3.9%* -9.1% 15.3% 94.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -59.3% 118.2% 59.52%
2021 5.3% -17.3% 18.6% 45.33%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 87.37%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 49.36%
2018 -7.4% -19.9% 0.2% 94.52%

NAV & Total Return History

TSVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSVCX Category Low Category High TSVCX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M 1.48 M 120 B 74.79%
Number of Holdings 67 2 2519 84.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.3 M 213 K 4.6 B 61.62%
Weighting of Top 10 28.37% 2.8% 101.7% 14.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Callaway Golf Co 2.00%
  2. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A 1.96%
  3. Merit Medical Systems Inc 1.94%
  4. Magellan Health Inc 1.93%
  5. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 1.92%
  6. Repay Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 1.92%
  7. Simmons First National Corp Class A 1.91%
  8. Whiting Petroleum Corp 1.91%
  9. Great Western Bancorp Inc 1.91%
  10. Hostess Brands Inc Class A 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSVCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 25.32% 100.32% 22.39%
Cash 		0.55% -79.10% 74.68% 76.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 45.12%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 45.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 44.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 44.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSVCX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.07% 0.00% 35.52% 9.52%
Industrials 		17.02% 2.46% 37.42% 51.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.32% 0.99% 47.79% 29.59%
Technology 		8.72% 0.00% 54.70% 92.69%
Basic Materials 		7.68% 0.00% 18.66% 8.84%
Healthcare 		7.29% 0.00% 26.53% 86.39%
Real Estate 		6.73% 0.00% 29.43% 57.99%
Energy 		6.54% 0.00% 37.72% 40.31%
Consumer Defense 		6.42% 0.00% 18.87% 12.24%
Utilities 		4.10% 0.00% 18.58% 13.27%
Communication Services 		2.11% 0.00% 14.85% 65.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSVCX % Rank
US 		99.31% 24.89% 100.00% 2.02%
Non US 		0.14% 0.00% 36.31% 91.41%

TSVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.21% 0.01% 13.16% 5.46%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 76.39%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 99.44%

Sales Fees

TSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 42.59%

Trading Fees

TSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 1.00% 314.00% 63.78%

TSVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSVCX Category Low Category High TSVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 60.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSVCX Category Low Category High TSVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -2.40% 2.49% 70.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

TSVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Lockridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

William Costello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Costello joined Westwood in 2010 and serves as Director of Equity Portfolios and Senior Portfolio Manager on the SmallCap Value portfolio team. He is also responsible for investment research within the Energy and Utilities sectors and is a member of the Energy/Utilities research group. Mr. Costello began his career with Investors Bank and Trust in 1992 and subsequently joined Delphi Management and The Boston Company. Mr. Costello earned an MBA from Boston University and a BA in Economics from Marietta College. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.

Frederic Rowsey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2013

8.5

8.5%

Mr. Rowsey joined Westwood in 2010, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Discretionary sector. He is also a member of the Consumer/Health Care research group. Previously, he served as a Research Associate, assisting with research in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy sectors. Mr. Rowsey graduated from Harvard University with a BA in Economics and a secondary degree in Psychology. Mr. Rowsey is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

