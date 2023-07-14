Home
TSVAX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.61 -0.22 -1.31%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TASVX) Primary Retirement (TSVRX) A (TSVAX) Retirement (TSVQX) C (TRACX) Retirement (PSVKX) Retirement (PSVDX)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

-14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$511 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TSVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Stern

Fund Description

The Fund is managed with the goal of outperforming the long-term returns of the Russell 2000 Value Index. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of small-cap companies. Equity and equity-related securities include common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, securities having common stock characteristics, and instruments whose value is based on common stock, such as rights, warrants, or options to purchase common stock. The subadviser considers small-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index. The market capitalization within the range will vary, but as of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index was approximately $10.6 billion and the weighted average market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000 Index was $2.8 billion. The term “investable assets”refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The subadviser employs a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment process. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of small-cap company stocks that the subadviser believes are attractively priced when evaluated using quantitative measures such as price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flow, and price-to-book ratios. Although the strategy emphasizes attractive valuations, the subadviser also considers other quantifiable characteristics of a company. Such characteristics may include, among others, measures of earnings quality, external financing, and trends in the earnings outlook. The emphasis placed on valuation and other factors may vary over time and with market conditions. Quantitative techniques also guide portfolio construction. To manage risk, the subadviser utilizes internal guidelines to limit certain exposures such as the proportion of assets invested in an individual stock or industry. Although the strategy is primarily quantitative, the investment management team also exercises judgment when evaluating underlying data and positions recommended by its quantitative models. Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. equity and equity-related securities, including up to 25% of total assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Read More

TSVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -10.6% 21.3% 93.33%
1 Yr -14.6% -16.4% 28.1% 98.92%
3 Yr 13.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 34.78%
5 Yr -4.5%* -24.6% 42.3% 78.64%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 60.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -36.7% 212.9% 93.19%
2021 18.1% -38.4% 60.6% 6.09%
2020 -1.5% -9.3% 66.8% 83.64%
2019 3.0% -5.9% 7.6% 87.23%
2018 -6.0% -12.3% -1.2% 65.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -12.9% 21.3% 89.25%
1 Yr -14.6% -16.4% 46.4% 98.93%
3 Yr 13.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 32.95%
5 Yr -4.5%* -19.1% 42.3% 84.88%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 70.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -36.7% 212.9% 93.19%
2021 18.1% -38.4% 60.6% 6.09%
2020 -1.5% -7.6% 66.8% 83.64%
2019 3.0% -5.9% 7.6% 87.23%
2018 -6.0% -12.3% -1.2% 80.10%

NAV & Total Return History

TSVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSVAX Category Low Category High TSVAX % Rank
Net Assets 511 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 45.06%
Number of Holdings 315 10 1551 18.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.4 M 812 K 2.82 B 66.16%
Weighting of Top 10 7.93% 4.8% 95.7% 91.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAI International Inc 0.99%
  2. SkyWest Inc 0.94%
  3. Dana Inc 0.91%
  4. Meritage Homes Corp 0.91%
  5. Realogy Holdings Corp 0.88%
  6. Antero Resources Corp 0.87%
  7. United Natural Foods Inc 0.86%
  8. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc A 0.85%
  9. Essent Group Ltd 0.85%
  10. KB Home 0.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSVAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 14.38% 100.16% 12.15%
Cash 		0.06% -52.43% 47.85% 85.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 79.39%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 77.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 79.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 79.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.53% 0.00% 35.71% 7.44%
Real Estate 		16.07% 0.00% 44.41% 1.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.82% 0.00% 51.62% 46.39%
Industrials 		10.62% 0.65% 48.61% 94.09%
Consumer Defense 		7.25% 0.00% 13.22% 10.28%
Energy 		7.01% 0.00% 29.42% 59.96%
Technology 		5.68% 0.00% 34.03% 88.18%
Communication Services 		3.64% 0.00% 24.90% 19.47%
Healthcare 		3.55% 0.00% 25.76% 80.74%
Basic Materials 		3.51% 0.00% 67.30% 78.56%
Utilities 		0.32% 0.00% 13.86% 75.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSVAX % Rank
US 		98.65% 11.42% 100.16% 9.76%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 78.53% 75.70%

TSVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.05% 37.36% 54.15%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 12.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 68.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

TSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 65.08%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 7.00% 252.00% 68.15%

TSVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSVAX Category Low Category High TSVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.33% 0.00% 7.65% 83.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSVAX Category Low Category High TSVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -1.43% 4.13% 19.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TSVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Stern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Mitchell Stern, PhD, is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, he was the Lead Researcher for Dreman Value Management. Mitch was also an Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tennessee and Fairfield University. Mitch earned a BA in Economics from Brandeis University and an MA and a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia.

Stephen Courtney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

