The Fund seeks to grow real wealth over time. “Real wealth” for this purpose is a mix of capital appreciation and current income that is intended to exceed the rate of inflation. While the Fund seeks to achieve its goal over a variety of different market environments by selecting investments from a range of asset classes, the value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate and the Fund may not achieve its goal in every environment or in all environments. Under normal conditions the Fund’s investments are expected to emphasize long positions in equity securities and fixed income obligations, though the Fund may also invest a significant amount of its assets in short positions in equity securities and fixed income obligations, in commodities-related investments, in derivative instruments, in currencies, and in cash or cash equivalents. There are no specific percentage limitations on the amount of the Fund’s portfolio that may be invested in a particular asset class, and the proportions of the Fund’s assets that are invested in the respective asset classes are expected to vary over time and from time to time depending upon Thornburg’s perceptions of which types of investments represent better values and opportunities to achieve the Fund’s investment goal.

With respect to its equity investments, the Fund may invest in any stock or equity security, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depositary receipts, publicly traded real estate investment trusts, and shares in exchange traded funds. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. The Fund’s portfolio may include investments in United States issuers and the securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States, including developing countries. The relative proportions of the Fund’s U.S. and foreign investments will vary over time depending upon Thornburg’s view of specific investment opportunities and macroeconomic factors.

With respect to its fixed income investments, the Fund expects that under normal market conditions its investments will include the following types of obligations, which may be of any quality and of any maturity:

•bonds and other debt obligations issued by domestic and foreign companies of any size (including lower-rated “high yield” or “junk” bonds);

•mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities;

•convertible debt obligations;

•obligations issued by foreign governments (including developing countries);

•collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”);

•obligations of the U.S. government and its agencies and sponsored enterprises;

•zero coupon bonds and “stripped” securities (including both income only and principal only securities); and

•taxable municipal obligations and participations in municipal obligations.

The Fund’s investments may include both long and short positions. A short sale involves the sale by the Fund of a security that the Fund does not own. The Fund borrows the security that it intends to sell from a broker or other institution, and at a later date the Fund completes the short sale by purchasing that same security on the open market and delivering it to the lending institution. The Fund may also seek to achieve short exposure to an investment through the use of derivative instruments, Allocating the Fund’s portfolio among long and short positions is intended to permit the Fund to pursue its investment goal with lower volatility relative to broad-based securities market indices. While the Fund expects under normal conditions to invest a larger portion of its portfolio in long positions than short positions, the relative proportions of long and short equity investments will vary, and its short positions may represent a significant portion of the Fund’s portfolio during some periods.

With respect to its commodities-related investments, the Fund may invest in exchange traded funds or in other, similar investment vehicles that invest in commodities, and the Fund may invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments whose value is based on the value of an underlying commodity or commodity index, such as commodity futures contracts, commodity forward contracts, and commodity options contracts. The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to the investment returns of commodities markets by investing in equity and debt securities of companies that operate commodities-based businesses.

The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for equity and debt securities, and analysis of specific issuers. The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds debt obligations for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, the Fund may dispose of any such security prior to its scheduled maturity to enhance income or reduce loss or to change the portfolio’s average maturity, and the Fund may dispose of any of its investments if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts or purchase or sell interest rate swaps or credit default swaps to hedge against a decline in the value of the Fund’s other investments, to obtain investment exposure to a particular asset class, or to establish a short position with respect to an investment.