Trending ETFs

U.S. Government Securities Fund®

mutual fund
TSUGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TUSGX) Primary (TSUGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

U.S. Government Securities Fund®

TSUGX | Fund

-

$18.6 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$18.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TSUGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    U.S. Government Securities Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Normally at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in securities that are guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including bonds and other debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TSUGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TSUGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSUGX Category Low Category High TSUGX % Rank
Net Assets 18.6 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 625 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 59.02% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 28.14%
  2. UNIFORM MBS 6.33%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.81%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.67%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY 3.56%
  6. UNIFORM MBS 3.49%
  7. GINNIE MAE II POOL 2.91%
  8. FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP 2.51%
  9. UNIFORM MBS 2.34%
  10. UNIFORM MBS 2.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSUGX % Rank
Bonds 		105.12% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		28.14% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.66% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSUGX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		28.14% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.66% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSUGX % Rank
US 		105.12% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TSUGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TSUGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSUGX Category Low Category High TSUGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSUGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSUGX Category Low Category High TSUGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSUGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TSUGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

