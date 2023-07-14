Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.2%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$1.94 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.7%
Expense Ratio 0.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. Treasury and agency securities and investment-grade fixed-income investments with an average maturity or average lives of less than 5 years. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment-grade quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. The Fund may overweight or underweight individual securities or sectors as compared to their weight in the Fund’s benchmark index for a variety of reasons, such as when the Fund’s investment adviser, Teacher’s Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), chooses sectors or issues that it believes offer the potential for superior returns. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, was 1.83 years. Although the Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity, the duration of the Fund’s portfolio typically ranges between one and three years. The Fund also has a policy of maintaining a dollar weighted average maturity of portfolio holdings of no more than three years.
The Fund can make foreign investments, including investments in emerging market countries and non-dollar-denominated instruments, but the Fund does not expect such investments to exceed 25% of its assets under most circumstances.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. In particular, the Fund may purchase and sell interest rate futures to attempt to manage duration and/or certain risks.
|Period
|TSTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|64.30%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|42.49%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|23.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|34.39%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|24.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|TSTPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|16.73%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|38.70%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|62.57%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|72.41%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|36.59%
|TSTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSTPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.94 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|43.10%
|Number of Holdings
|468
|4
|4919
|45.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|61.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.68%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|64.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSTPX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.98%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|40.76%
|Cash
|4.73%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|37.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.28%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|76.51%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|50.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|53.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|43.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSTPX % Rank
|Corporate
|34.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.03%
|Securitized
|30.43%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|34.89%
|Government
|28.03%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|31.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.78%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|46.29%
|Municipal
|1.91%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|8.64%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|52.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TSTPX % Rank
|US
|70.20%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|87.39%
|Non US
|23.78%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|8.64%
|TSTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|77.52%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|22.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TSTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TSTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TSTPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|66.53%
|TSTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSTPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.51%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|42.14%
|TSTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TSTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TSTPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.42%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|36.04%
|TSTPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2006
16.18
16.2%
John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2011
10.78
10.8%
Richard Cheng is an investment grade portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager on Nuveen’s long duration fixed income strategies, including traditional mandates and liability-driven investing mandates benchmarked against the Nuveen Wilshire Pension Investment Indexes and other corporate separate accounts. Richard’s prior experience at the firm involves covering Latin America for the emerging markets debt team as well as covering paper and forest products, chemicals, metals and mining, health care, technology, and utilities and gas pipelines for the investment-grade credit team. He joined the firm in 1997 and he began working in the investment industry in 1992. His prior experience includes various roles at Chase Manhattan Bank as part of its management development program. Richard graduated with a B.S. in Accounting and Management and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Peter is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and the lead portfolio of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy and related institutional portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the securitized debt sector team, responsible for trading mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Peter also performed credit analysis and surveillance for the firm’s mortgage backed securities and asset-backed securities portfolios. Before joining the firm in 2008, he served as credit analyst at Long Lake Partners, LLC, where he performed credit analysis for the company’s structured products portfolio. Peter graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
