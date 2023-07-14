Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

TIAA-CREF Short Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
TSTPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.85 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TISIX) Primary Adv (TCTRX) Retirement (TISRX) Other (TSTPX) Adv (TCTHX) Other (TCTWX)
TSTPX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Short Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.85 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TISIX) Primary Adv (TCTRX) Retirement (TISRX) Other (TSTPX) Adv (TCTHX) Other (TCTWX)
TSTPX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Short Term Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.85 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (TISIX) Primary Adv (TCTRX) Retirement (TISRX) Other (TSTPX) Adv (TCTHX) Other (TCTWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Short Term Bond Fund

TSTPX | Fund

$9.85

$1.94 B

3.51%

$0.35

0.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$1.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 104.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Short Term Bond Fund

TSTPX | Fund

$9.85

$1.94 B

3.51%

$0.35

0.42%

TSTPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Short Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Cerra

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. Treasury and agency securities and investment-grade fixed-income investments with an average maturity or average lives of less than 5 years. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment-grade quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. The Fund may overweight or underweight individual securities or sectors as compared to their weight in the Fund’s benchmark index for a variety of reasons, such as when the Fund’s investment adviser, Teacher’s Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), chooses sectors or issues that it believes offer the potential for superior returns. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1–3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index, was 1.83 years. Although the Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity, the duration of the Fund’s portfolio typically ranges between one and three years. The Fund also has a policy of maintaining a dollar weighted average maturity of portfolio holdings of no more than three years.

The Fund can make foreign investments, including investments in emerging market countries and non-dollar-denominated instruments, but the Fund does not expect such investments to exceed 25% of its assets under most circumstances.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. In particular, the Fund may purchase and sell interest rate futures to attempt to manage duration and/or certain risks.

Read More

TSTPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 64.30%
1 Yr -0.8% -11.5% 2.9% 42.49%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.1% 1.3% 23.90%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.7% 3.2% 34.39%
10 Yr -0.5%* -11.7% 2.1% 24.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -17.7% -2.5% 16.73%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 38.70%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 62.57%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 72.41%
2018 -0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 36.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TSTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 60.83%
1 Yr -0.8% -11.5% 1.9% 38.17%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.1% 4.5% 24.40%
5 Yr -0.7%* -8.3% 1.7% 40.04%
10 Yr -0.5%* -10.3% 2.1% 38.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TSTPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -17.7% -2.5% 16.90%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 38.52%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 62.57%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 74.33%
2018 -0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 46.57%

NAV & Total Return History

TSTPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TSTPX Category Low Category High TSTPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.94 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 43.10%
Number of Holdings 468 4 4919 45.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 61.49%
Weighting of Top 10 17.68% 1.7% 100.0% 64.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 8.56%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 7.80%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 7.23%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.93%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.42%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.05%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 5.42%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 5.05%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 4.97%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 4.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TSTPX % Rank
Bonds 		93.98% 49.71% 194.71% 40.76%
Cash 		4.73% -102.46% 39.20% 37.65%
Convertible Bonds 		1.28% 0.00% 27.71% 76.51%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 50.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 53.37%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 43.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSTPX % Rank
Corporate 		34.85% 0.00% 100.00% 58.03%
Securitized 		30.43% 0.00% 97.27% 34.89%
Government 		28.03% 0.00% 73.63% 31.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.78% 0.00% 44.09% 46.29%
Municipal 		1.91% 0.00% 17.46% 8.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 52.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TSTPX % Rank
US 		70.20% 0.00% 165.96% 87.39%
Non US 		23.78% 0.00% 72.71% 8.64%

TSTPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TSTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.01% 19.98% 77.52%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.19% 22.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 20.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TSTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TSTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TSTPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 104.00% 2.00% 500.00% 66.53%

TSTPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TSTPX Category Low Category High TSTPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.51% 0.00% 11.01% 42.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TSTPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TSTPX Category Low Category High TSTPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -1.27% 4.98% 36.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TSTPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TSTPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Cerra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.

Richard Cheng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2011

10.78

10.8%

Richard Cheng is an investment grade portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager on Nuveen’s long duration fixed income strategies, including traditional mandates and liability-driven investing mandates benchmarked against the Nuveen Wilshire Pension Investment Indexes and other corporate separate accounts. Richard’s prior experience at the firm involves covering Latin America for the emerging markets debt team as well as covering paper and forest products, chemicals, metals and mining, health care, technology, and utilities and gas pipelines for the investment-grade credit team. He joined the firm in 1997 and he began working in the investment industry in 1992. His prior experience includes various roles at Chase Manhattan Bank as part of its management development program. Richard graduated with a B.S. in Accounting and Management and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Peter Agrimson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Peter is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and the lead portfolio of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy and related institutional portfolios. Prior to his current role, he was a member of the securitized debt sector team, responsible for trading mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Peter also performed credit analysis and surveillance for the firm’s mortgage backed securities and asset-backed securities portfolios. Before joining the firm in 2008, he served as credit analyst at Long Lake Partners, LLC, where he performed credit analysis for the company’s structured products portfolio. Peter graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×